CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa will host a U.S. Citizenship Naturalization Ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Maucker Union Ballroom on the UNI campus.
This is the eighth ceremony hosted by UNI, and more than 100 people from over 30 countries of origin will participate in this year’s ceremony. This event is sponsored by the Office of the Provost, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Marshals Services, UNI Maucker Union and the UNI Police. The ceremony is free and open to the public; refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact Mark Grey, professor of anthropology, at 269-7905 or mark.grey@uni.edu.
Cunninghams guests at event
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Schools Foundation’s Sparking Academic Excellence Breakfast is from 7 to 8:30 a.m. May 2 at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
Keynote speakers for the annual event are Walt Jr. and Benji Cunningham. They are sons of the late Walter Cunningham who worked as a teacher, principal and deputy superintendent in the district for three decades.
Waterloo Schools students will perform music and have displays to view. Tickets are $25 per person and corporate sponsorships start at $250. Email info@wcsfoundation.org or call 269-5129 to reserve a seat. Go to www.wcsfoundation.org for more information.
Town hall set in Independence
INDEPENDENCE — Iowa’s Sen. Chuck Grassley will hold a town hall meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. April 23 at the Independence Public Library.
Grassley has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate for 39 years.
This year he became Senate pro tempore, making him the highest ranking Iowan in Congress and third in the presidential line for succession.
The visit is part of three-county tour during April where he’ll also go to Cass and Carroll counties.
The event is open to the public.
WWF legend to tell stories
WATERLOO — World Wrestling Federation Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts will tell stories from his time as a pro wrestler at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Majestic Moon Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave.
There will be a question-and-answer session with the audience.
A meet and greet will take place before the show at Chad’s Pizza in Cedar Falls.
For ticket information, go to www.chadspizzacf.com.
