CEDAR FALLS – Members of the public are invited to take part in a research project conducted by the University of Northern Iowa in collaboration with MercyOne.
The goal of this study is to collect information on how therapies like tai chi and trauma-sensitive yoga impact a broad range of behavioral health symptoms, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and stress. Clinicians often recommend these classes for people with a broad range of behavioral health symptoms.
This program is an ideal option for patients who have experienced trauma and are receptive to learning new methods to address symptoms related to the effects of the trauma.
Beginning in mid-August and continuing over the next 12 weeks, participants will take part in either tai chi or trauma-sensitive yoga, in addition to meeting with a behavioral health counselor. Another group of individuals will not take part in either program and will only meet with a counselor. Individuals will complete an assessment before the 12-week session begins, an assessment at the end of the 12 weeks, and a follow-up assessment taken approximately one month after the program concludes.
For more information about this study and to determine if you are eligible, please go to uni-study.uni.edu.
