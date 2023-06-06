WATERLOO -- MercyOne Northeast Iowa presented three nurses with scholarships to help them pursue additional education. Recipients of the Nancy Weber Scholarship received $1,000 to put toward their Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Michala Phelps, RN, outpatient care.

Selena Timmer, clinical informatics.

Dzulijeta Karabegovic, RN, birth center.

Before retiring, Weber worked at MercyOne for more than 40 years, including in the role of chief nursing officer. She now sits on the MercyOne Northeast Iowa Foundations board.

Nancy Weber Scholarship funds are given annually and are made possible through the MercyOne Northeast Iowa Foundation.