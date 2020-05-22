Mediacom, Waterloo Schools help more than 350 families gain internet access

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — With the help of Mediacom Communications, more than 350 families in Waterloo Community Schools have gained access to high-speed internet for their children’s educational needs since April 7.

Last week, broadband installation was completed for the final set of families, five weeks after district leaders put in motion a plan to ensure that its students would have the technology to access online learning following the state-mandated closure of schools in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

District officials distributed school Chromebooks to students in second through fifth grades. Waterloo Schools’ technology team developed a plan to work with local broadband providers to fill gaps for students without internet access at home. Secondary students already had school-issued Chromebook computers through an existing technology initiative.

Mediacom adapted its Connect2Compete program, a low-cost internet service for students who are eligible for free or reduced-priced school meals, to assist the district. Internet service was installed in the homes of more than 175 families through the program.