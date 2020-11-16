 Skip to main content
Meals available for Hoover students
Meals available for Hoover students

WATERLOO — Help is available for Hoover Middle School families in need of food assistance for their children this week as students learn online from home.

The school moved to virtual education for all students starting Monday because of staffing shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families can sign up for five days worth of meals from Waterloo Community Schools by completing the online form at  waterlooschools.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eVb5H0mAY5QR8AB. All of the meals must be picked up Tuesday at the school between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

