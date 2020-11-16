Meals available for Hoover students

WATERLOO — Help is available for Hoover Middle School families in need of food assistance for their children this week as students learn online from home.
The school moved to virtual education for all students starting Monday because of staffing shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
Families can sign up for five days worth of meals from Waterloo Community Schools by completing the online form at waterlooschools.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eVb5H0mAY5QR8AB. All of the meals must be picked up Tuesday at the school between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.
WATCH NOW: Gov. Kim Reynolds' previous press conferences
WATCH NOW: Gov. Kim Reynolds' previous press conferences
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds coronavirus update, May 27, 2020
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.