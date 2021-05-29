 Skip to main content
Meal sites open to children of all ages this summer
Meal sites open to children of all ages this summer

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is participating in the summer food service program.

In most cases, it starts June 14 with four locations starting a week earlier. The ending date varies by location, but about half of the sites continue through Aug. 13.

Meals will be provided to children of all ages at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis and be the same for all participants. They will be available at the following sites and times:

  • Evansdale Boys & Girls Club, June 14-Aug. 13, 8-9 and 10:45-11 a.m.
  • YWCA, June 14-Aug. 13, 8-9 and 11:20-11:35 a.m.
  • Boys & Girls Club on Lime St., June 14-Aug. 13, 8-9 a.m. and noon-12:15 p.m.
  • Boys & Girls Teen Center, June 14-Aug. 13 8-9 a.m. and 12:20-12:35 p.m.
  • Camp Invention sites at Lou Henry and Lincoln, June 14-18, noon-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-2 p.m.
  • UNI-CUE, June 14-July 9 (except July 5) 8-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-noon.
  • Becker Summer School, Monday-Thursday June 14-July 29 (except July 5-8), 8-8:30 a.m. and noon-12:30 p.m.
  • First Baptist, June 14-July 9 (except July 5), 8:30-9 a.m. and noon-12:30 p.m., open to public.
  • YMCA at Orchard Hill in Cedar Falls, June 14-Aug. 13 8-9 and 10:45-11:00 a.m.
  • YMCA, June 14-Aug. 13 8-9 and 11:30-11:45 a.m.
  • YWCA at Kingsley, June 14-Aug. 13 8-9 and 10:50-11:10 a.m.
  • Irving Summer School, Monday-Thursday June 14-July 29 (except July 5-9), 8-8:30 a.m. and noon-12:30 p.m.
  • Summer school programs at Highland, Cunningham, Kittrell, Lincoln, and Hoover, Monday-Thursday June 14-July 29 (except July 5-9) and meals sent home for Fridays, 8-8:30 a.m. and noon-12:30 p.m.
  • Expo Summer School, June 7-July 2, 10-10:15 a.m. snack and noon-12:15 p.m. lunch.
  • West Summer School, June 7-Aug. 13 (except July 5-9) 10-10:15 a.m. snack.
  • East grab & go site, Thursdays June 7-Aug. 13 from 7 a.m.-noon or by arrangement.
  • River Hills in Cedar Falls, June 7-28 8-8:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon.
