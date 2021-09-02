McNally won't seek re-election to Waterloo school board; two other incumbents will

WATERLOO — After 13 years on the Board of Education and nearly seven as president, Shanlee McNally is not running for re-election.

But the two other incumbents whose terms are up will run in the Nov. 2 election, which McNally said made her decision easier. Endya Johnson and Astor Williams both announced at last week's board meeting that they would seek second terms.

"I'm just so excited that Astor and Endya are running again and the board's in a good place," said McNally, suggesting that consistency in its membership is important. "I need to focus on some other things and I really feel like the district is in a really great position."

McNally serves in an at-large seat on the board, meaning that she is elected by all Waterloo Community Schools' voters.

Williams serves in the Director District 1 position covering a northeast portion of Waterloo, portions of East Waterloo and Poyner townships, and Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Gilbertville, and Raymond. Johnson represents Director District 4, which includes a northwest portion of Waterloo. She works as a technical assistant at the Waterloo Public Library and Williams is a counselor for Educational Talent Search at the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education.