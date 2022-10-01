Mayor's fun run to bring 1,000 fourth-graders to downtown Waterloo Tuesday

WATERLOO — Approximately 1,000 fourth grade students from Waterloo's public and private schools will be taking to the streets Tuesday for the 23rd Mayor’s Annual Fun Run.

Waterloo Community Schools, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, Waterloo Christian School and Royal Legacy Christian Academy will participate in the 9:45 a.m. event starting at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza downtown. The fun run, sponsored by the Waterloo Kiwanis Club, stresses the importance of being active and developing life-long health and fitness habits.

KWWL’s Ron Steele will serve as Master of Ceremonies during a short program and Mayor Quentin Hart will kick-off the event. Timi Brown-Powers from MercyOne will be the event’s speaker, emphasizing the importance of healthy living.

The run begins at the corner of Fourth and Commercial streets. It follows Fourth across the Cedar River to Lafayette Street, turning on Lafayette and then Fifth Street back across the river before turning on Jefferson Street and heading back to the plaza. Main Street Waterloo volunteers, Kiwanis members and Waterloo police will be strategically placed along the route to ensure all runners' safety.

Students will receive “I Ran with the Mayor” T-shirts and "Kids of Character" will be recognized from each school.

Following the run, students will eat a sack lunches and board buses for an afternoon learning about healthy activities at various venues including the Cedar Valley Sportsplex, Maple Lanes, Cadillac XBC, Byrnes Park, Family YMCA, Gates Park, Palmer’s Golf and Entertainment, A Place to Play inclusive playground, University of Northern Iowa and Waterloo Trampoline and Tumbling Center.

This event is a joint effort of Hart, Waterloo's Leisure Services, Main Street Waterloo and Waterloo Schools.