WATERLOO — On Tuesday, approximately 1,000 fourth-grade students from the Waterloo public and private schools will take to the streets for the 20th Mayor’s Annual Fun Run sponsored by the Waterloo Kiwanis Club.
This is a make-up date due to a rain-out in the fall. Students from the Waterloo Community School District, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools and Waterloo Christian School are preparing for the Mayor’s Fun Run scheduled for Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza in downtown Waterloo.
The annual Fun Run stresses the importance of students being active and developing lifelong health and fitness habits.
A short program begins at 9:45 a.m. KWWL’s Ron Steele will serve as master of ceremonies and Mayor Quentin Hart will kick off the event. Timi Brown-Powers from MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center will be the event’s speaker and will emphasize the importance of healthy living.
The run begins at Park and Commercial Streets, continuing on Park Avenue and across the Cedar River to Mulberry Street, then turning south on Mulberry Street to East Fourth Street and across the river and back to the RiverLoop Expo Plaza. Main Street volunteers, members of the Waterloo Kiwanis and the Waterloo Police Department will be strategically placed along the route to ensure the safety of all runners.
All students will receive a T-shirt that says, “I Ran with the Mayor.” Last year’s winners, Daneisha Watson from Walter Cunningham School for Excellence and Joseph Hackett from Blessed Sacrament, will be recognized.
Following the run, students will eat a sack lunch at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza and then return to school or other community locations to learn about health and wellness. Those locations include Black Hawk County Family YMCA, Waterloo Trampoline and Tumbling Center, University of Northern Iowa Sports Event Complex, Palmer’s Golf and Entertainment, Gates Park, Cedar Valley SportsPlex, Byrnes Park, Boys and Girls Club, Central Middle School and the Thorp Family Fun Center.
This event is a joint effort of Mayor Hart, the City of Waterloo Leisure Services Department, Main Street Waterloo and the Waterloo Community School District.
