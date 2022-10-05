Mayor's Fun Run gets fourth-graders' hearts pumping

WATERLOO — A mile does not seem that far until you’re out there running the full distance.

That was a common sentiment expressed by fourth graders who participated Tuesday in the 23rd annual Mayor’s Fun Run. Lots of anticipation was brewing before the 1,000 students from 14 Waterloo public and parochial schools were released in small groups to sprint the run’s opening leg.

The first students – from Lou Henry, Orange and Lincoln elementary schools – took off shortly after 10:15 a.m. at the corner of Fourth and Commercial streets.

The run, founded by former Waterloo Mayor John Rooff, is meant to spark a drive for healthy living and physical activity.

“I’m just going to go for it,” said Taylor Squire, 8, from Lou Henry, before taking off.

Tori Hodges, 9, from Lincoln Elementary School, touted her long legs, and her starting stance as reasons she’d have a successful day at the races.

Mayor Quentin Hart participated in his eighth run, his sixth as mayor, or what he called “his favorite time of the year.” He joked with the kids, who he called the pride of Waterloo, that he’s never lost a race.

But later he admitted he starts in the back and has never taken home a victory, finishing last every year.

Like many kids, Aspen Winstead, 9, from Kittrell, was a bit nervous heading into the run. On the other side of the aisle, her classmate Aiden Magnuson was overflowing with confidence.

“I’m going to go out slow and save all of my energy for Mr. Hart,” he said.

By the time the children had looped across the river, down Lafayette Street, onto Fifth Street, and made the last turn onto Jefferson Street toward the finish line at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, most were walking and enjoying the fresh air.

Some threw in a last jolt of effort when encouragement came from the sidelines.

“You’re almost there” and “C’mon you got this,” onlookers cheered. Toy hand clappers were handed out before the event and could be heard along the final stretch.

“It’s excellent seeing kids exercising and not behind some type of Xbox or some type of video game. It’s really incredible to see all the happy and excited fourth-graders,” said Hart. “We want to make sure the kids get a chance to enjoy themselves, and we motivate them along the way.

“I’m really proud of them. They did an excellent job, even though some were a bit tired at the end.”

A lot of children had the opportunity to meet and take photos with “Mr. Mayor,” who many viewed as a local celebrity.

Additionally, the kids gathered before and after the run at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, where they were greeted by upbeat music, the West High School dance team, and even Waterloo Black Hawks mascot Tommy Hawk.

They received sandwiches and water to replenish the energy exerted during the run.

“It’s great to bring all the fourth-graders together to rally around a positive cause in support health and wellness,” said Brian Guetzlaff, a physical education teacher at Lowell Elementary School. “We have great weather, and we hope they keep this up as they get older and head out into the community and experience physical activity at places like the Cedar Valley SportsPlex and YMCA.”

By the end of the run, Lamarion Miller, 9, from Lincoln, said, “it felt good and bad” at the same time. He was feeling the effort in his legs and chest.

Kali Clos, 9, from Lincoln, was thinking about how sweaty she was, and how if she was going to exercise in the future it would be through some other means than running.

“It was great exercise,” declared Asher Craig, 9, from Orange.

A boy and girl from each school also were recognized for being “Kids of Character” after Ron Steele, longtime anchor with KWWL, took the mike as the master of ceremonies.

He touted the “gorgeous day” and got the kids excited about the fun activity ahead.

The event was put on by Hart, Waterloo’s Leisure Services, Main Street Waterloo, Waterloo Schools, Waterloo Kiwanis Club, and other sponsors.