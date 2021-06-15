Material supply issues push back completion of Waterloo Schools' Central, career center project

WATERLOO — Construction material availability is delaying completion of the Waterloo Career Center's expansion and Central Middle School's remodeling.
The Board of Education Monday approved a change order on the recently approved project, pushing back completion dates of the phases by at least six months. Final completion has been moved from July 30, 2023, to March 1, 2024. The change won't impact the cost of the $28.86 million contract with Larson Construction.
Officials said supply chain delays mean the Independence company won't have bar joists, deck and precast wall panels in time to meet the original timelines.
"It's just an unfortunate thing that's happening in the construction industry," Doug Larson told the board, noting the company is still moving forward with the work when possible. "I will be mobilizing equipment out there. We will start excavating in about a week."
Meanwhile, Cedar Falls Community Schools' Superintendent Andy Pattee said material availability issues aren't a concern at this point in the construction of its new $112.71 million high school. The fall 2024 timeline to begin holding classes there is unchanged.
Like the Waterloo Community Schools' project, Cedar Falls costs "are locked in," said Pattee.
"When we bid the project in December, from a school perspective it was probably the most ideal time to bid," he noted. "It came in well under budget, the estimated cost that was set.
"The prices hadn't increased by then – we were still in the middle of the pandemic, there were still many companies looking and needing to fill work," said Pattee. "If we bid that today, my guess is we would have anywhere from a 20% to 30% cost increase (from) where it was bid at back in December, so we were fortunate."
Larson said his company orders construction materials as soon a contract is awarded, so it was able to overcome any supply issues with Lowell Elementary – another Waterloo school scheduled to open in January. But when the company ordered steel joists following the April approval of the career center/Central contract, officials were told that Jan. 3, 2022, was the soonest the materials would be delivered.
As a result, phase one expansion of the career center will now be completed by Dec. 31, 2022, instead of June 30, 2022. Renovation of Central, phase two, is being pushed back to Dec. 31, 2023, from June 30, 2023. Phase three, finishing the career center's expansion, will be completed March 1, 2024, instead of July 30, 2023.
After much of the work is done on the career center expansion, Central students will move into that facility, which is on the same campus. Once the Central remodeling is done, the middle school students will return to their building and any remaining work will be finished on the expanded career center.
Pattee said another phase of construction at the new Cedar Falls High School – community pool and athletic performance facilities – could be impacted from price fluctuations.
"Those have not been bid yet, so there could be some residual impact there. It depends on timing, when those are bid, how we bid those out," he noted. "I think there's still some economies of scale with contractors on site."
He said final design work for those parts of the school will be completed at the end of July with bid documents ready between mid-August and early September.
"We'll have to look at market factors and decide if the bidding window is best to bid sooner (or) is it better to wait to see if the market stabilizes," said Pattee. Fundraising needs to be completed for both projects, which could also impact timing.