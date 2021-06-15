Material supply issues push back completion of Waterloo Schools' Central, career center project

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The prices hadn't increased by then – we were still in the middle of the pandemic, there were still many companies looking and needing to fill work," said Pattee. "If we bid that today, my guess is we would have anywhere from a 20% to 30% cost increase (from) where it was bid at back in December, so we were fortunate."

Larson said his company orders construction materials as soon a contract is awarded, so it was able to overcome any supply issues with Lowell Elementary – another Waterloo school scheduled to open in January. But when the company ordered steel joists following the April approval of the career center/Central contract, officials were told that Jan. 3, 2022, was the soonest the materials would be delivered.

As a result, phase one expansion of the career center will now be completed by Dec. 31, 2022, instead of June 30, 2022. Renovation of Central, phase two, is being pushed back to Dec. 31, 2023, from June 30, 2023. Phase three, finishing the career center's expansion, will be completed March 1, 2024, instead of July 30, 2023.

After much of the work is done on the career center expansion, Central students will move into that facility, which is on the same campus. Once the Central remodeling is done, the middle school students will return to their building and any remaining work will be finished on the expanded career center.