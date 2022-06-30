Master plan says HCC can better utilize its classroom, lab space

WATERLOO — Classroom and lab “under-utilization” data was one hot topic discussed Tuesday by Hawkeye Community College’s board of trustees when introduced to its newly drafted, comprehensive master facilities plan.

The assessment, developed by RDG Planning and Design, includes an outlook for the next 10 years.

Hawkeye Community College president gets 3% raise The Board of Trustees approved President Todd Holcomb’s new salary of $262,135 on Tuesday night as part of a modification to his three-year rolling contract.

The trustees learned Hawkeye could better utilize its classrooms and labs to “increase efficiency and effectiveness” after the firm dove into the hours they’re available in the fall 2021 semester versus the hours actually being used.

“All the classrooms on campus combined for 1,109 hours per week of usage. There was still a capacity of 2,219 hours per week,” said architect Nick Schulz.

He said the college should target about 80%, or 32 hours of the average work week.

For perspective, Black Hawk Hall is 50% utilized while Bremer and Butler halls are used 44% and 45% of the time, respectively. About 60-70% is where a lot of institutions end up landing.

The college’s station occupancy – better put as “butts in seats,” or how many classroom seats are filled throughout the day – stood, on average, at about 40%. Labs landed at about 50%. The goal is 68%.

“What that starts to tell us is you don’t have the right-sized classrooms,” Schulz said. “You have classes that are 40 people or larger, and you’re only putting 20 people in them. So how do we start to look at right-sizing those classrooms, so we’re creating spaces that are the right size for the number of students that are actually going to be in there.”

Station occupancy for Black Hawk, Bremer and Butler halls are 42%, 49% and 39%, respectively.

“Once you start getting the data, you have to analyze what your culture is and what your community desires are,” Schulz said.

“It’s not about spending a ton of money, it’s about spending it wisely,” he added.

Sturgis Falls, Cedar Basin festivals attract thousands from all places, of all ages Many attendees are appreciative of the wide array of music and food, the parades that each year attract hundreds, and the family-friendly activities in Overman Park.

Moving to central scheduling of all education space to “remove silos of ownership” was one recommendation. Reductions in the number of classrooms for general education needs was another.

The master plan is viewed as a road map for possible building projects that would help the college better meet the needs of students and the community.

College leadership will need to determine its next steps at a later date.

Also discussed during the nearly 90 minute period was how “the bones” of the existing facilities are in “good” shape, but that the various finishes, technology and systems (electric, HVAC, etc.) are outdated.

Plans for other larger building projects, like a future Butler Hall remodeling and addition, as well as a new facility for Hawkeye’s Iowa Law Enforcement Academy are among those being contemplated by the trustees, staff, and consultants.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.