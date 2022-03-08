Martin Bros. donates $750,000 to Cedar Falls Schools' planned Tiger Performance Center

CEDAR FALLS — Efforts to raise money for construction of an athletic performance center got a big boost Tuesday from Martin Bros. Distributing.

Cedar Falls Community Schools, the food service company and the Martin family announced a $750,000 donation for the planned facility – known as the Tiger Performance Center – that will be built at the new high school.

The multi-purpose center will be able to host a wide variety of activities with its indoor courts, field turf and track. And with the company's financial contribution, Superintendent Andy Pattee noted it will "have that Martin Bros. name and logo" on the gymnasium space.

"I've always said that Cedar Falls is a special place and that we are extremely lucky with great community partners, and that is exemplified in this amazing support," he said, thanking the Martin family and the company for the contribution.

"This is really our first significant gift," he added, during a gathering at Martin Bros. headquarters that included an oversized check with the amount written on it. The One Team, One Dream event held at the end of January for the athletic performance center and a swimming pool aquatics center helped to kick off the fundraising.

"This puts us over a million dollars," said Troy Becker, Cedar Falls High School activities director, counting previous donations. "The total cost is going to be around $9 million."

He noted that the Tiger Performance Center will be a "critical addition" to the Cedar Valley.

"We are so fortunate to have the leadership and ongoing support of the Martin family and Martin Bros. Their contribution will have a lasting impact on the students of Cedar Falls as well as the community," said Becker.

Members of the committee that is working on the fundraising effort also attended the announcement event.

"You guys were the first big contributor and it really gets the ball rolling," Summer Meyer, one of the committee members, told Martin Bros. representatives at the gathering. "What this does is puts a stamp on the community and how invested you are in Cedar Falls."

Neither the pool nor the performance center were part of the original scope for the high school, under construction now near West 27th Street and PE Center Drive. The school is being financed with general obligation bonds and various district funds.

The aquatics center will rely on a mix of Cedar Falls Schools' and city funds as well as private donations. Pattee said fundraising is "close to 90%" done for the project. But the performance center will be funded solely with donations.

The 38,500-square-foot pool facility is slated for the northeast side of the building. The 47,000-square-foot performance center would be on the southeast side, a sort of transitional space between a new outdoor stadium and the school.

Both the Martin family and Martin Bros. Distributing have been firmly grounded in Cedar Falls for three generations. John Martin, chief executive officer, noted this donation relates to one of the ways he has been connected to Cedar Falls Schools and is a way to give back.

"I was a volunteer coach at Cedar Falls for basketball and track," said Martin, while his son and daughter were athletes at the high school. "We've always tried to support the community. We just think this is an awesome project for the community and for the school."

"We're just excited to help Cedar Falls Schools and the community in general," said Jeff Martin, chief financial officer and John's son. He noted that the facility will be available to students for the "next 50 years." He believes it will be "great for the students to have something like that."

Becker said fundraising goals would allow the performance center construction to be done in stages.

"Our first goal is $5 million to get the shell of the building in place," he noted. That would mean bidding the project to construct an enclosed structure with heating and cooling functions installed, making it "usable at the most basic level."

"Can we do that this first year? That would be fantastic, that would be a great goal," said Becker. He hopes the Martin Bros. gift will add momentum to that effort.

For more information on the Tiger Performance Center and aquatics center, visit the Cedar Falls Athletics website at cfschools.org. Click on "schools" at the top and choose the high school from the drop-down menu. "Athletics" is one of the options that can be chosen on the left side of the screen.

Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School contributed Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that boosters are currently fundraising for. site-plan-this The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday. contributed New CFHS exterior entryway An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS entryway and lobby An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS learning studio An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS commons exterior An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS co-learning studio An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of… 030720ho-cf-school-working-space A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to… contributed New CFHS commons interior An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS gymnasium An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS learning wing An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS main corridor An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS office An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed Cedar Falls High School pool drawing An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the new Cedar Falls High School. 030720ho-cf-school-front-entrance This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building. 030720ho-cf-schools-lunchroon This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School. Artist rendering of solar panels on new Cedar Falls High School An artist rendering of possible placement of solar panels on the roof of the new Cedar Falls High School were presented at the Cedar Falls Uti…

