WATERLOO — Parents of current eighth-graders are to attend one of several meetings set to inform them about new high school program options.
A meal will be provided at the middle school locations. Students are encouraged to attend evening meetings.
Plan to attend one of the following meetings at your child’s school or another location in October or November:
- Oct. 28, noon, Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St., Board Room.
- Oct. 29, 6 p.m. Central Middle School.
- Oct. 31, 8 a.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St., Board Room.
- Nov. 4, 6 p.m., Hoover Middle School.
- Nov. 5, 6 p.m., Bunger Middle School.
- Nov. 7, 6 p.m., George Washington Carver Academy.
