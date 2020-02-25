Man to share hiking experience

You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS – Bob Thurman will be featured at the next 2nd Sunday Speaker Series public program on March 15, at Hartman Reserve Nature Center.
The event starts at 2 p.m. in the Interpretive Building Community Room, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls. Thurman, a local resident, will tell stories and share photos about the adventures he experienced as he hiked the Grand Canyon, from rim to rim. Bob can also answer questions on gear, physical requirements, etc. so that guests can plan their own hike in this beautiful national treasure.