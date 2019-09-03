DECORAH — As the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border makes news headlines daily, Luther College welcomes author Francisco Cantú to give the Opening Convocation address, “Finding Humanity at the Border,” at 9:40 a.m. Thursday in the Center for Faith and Life, Main Hall on Luther’s campus.
The event is open to the public with no charge for admission.
With the goal of understanding the complex and tragic realities of border crossings, Cantú served as a U.S. border patrol agent beginning in 2008. When an immigrant friend traveled back to Mexico to visit his dying mother and didn’t return, Cantú felt moved to uncover the full story. His memoir, “The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border” depicts the cruelties the border creates for those on both sides of the line.”
Prior to his convocation address, Cantú will take part in an onstage interview with Wanda Deifelt, professor of religion, incorporating questions submitted by students and community members from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Center for Faith and Life, Main Hall. The interview will be followed by a book signing and an immigration resource fair, offering information about local groups that aid immigrants and families. Wednesday’s event is open to the public with no charge for admission.
