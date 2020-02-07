Luther announces upcoming performances as part of the Faculty Artist Series

DECORAH — Luther College has announced the programming for this year’s Faculty Artist Series.
Unless noted otherwise, all events are currently scheduled to take place in the Noble Recital Hall in the Jenson-Noble Hall of Music.
Xiao Hu and Du Huang, piano duo
Both tenured piano faculty at Luther College, Xiao Hu and Du Huang perform together internationally as the Unison Piano Duo. Their recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will feature work by Camille Saint-Saëns, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
Heather Armstrong, oboe
At 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Heather Armstrong will present a woodwind chamber recital in collaboration with music faculty Michael Chesher, clarinet; Thea Groth, bassoon; Carol Hester, flute; and Nicholas Shaneyfelt, piano. The recital will feature work by Alyssa Morris, Andrey Rubtsov, Jean-Michel Damase and William Grant Still.
Beth Ray Westlund, voice
Mezzo-soprano Beth Ray, joined by fellow Luther faculty members Nicholas Shaneyfelt, piano and Rachel Storlie, soprano will give a recital at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Lynne Rothrock, voice
Lynne Rothrock’s cabaret performance at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, will feature a variety of musical theater, cabaret songs and selections from the Great American Songbook. Rothrock will be joined by Julia Andrews on piano and Marita May ‘14 on violin.
Jon Ailabouni, jazz
Jon Ailabouni and the Optimism Jazz Sextet will give a recital at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, in the Center for Faith and Life Recital Hall. In addition, the recital will feature original music by members of the group.
Gregory Peterson, organ
Gregory Peterson will present an organ recital titled “Kveldmusikk,” meaning evening music, at 8:15 p.m. March 10, in the Sundt Studio of Jenson-Noble Hall of Music.
Rachel Storlie, voice
Soprano Rachel Storlie, along with fellow faculty members Nicholas Shaneyfelt, piano; Philip Borter, cello; Carol Hester, flute; and Michael Chesher, clarinet, will present a recital of chamber work featuring Croatian art songs by Božidar Kunc and Ivana Lang and “Primavera” by Thea Musgrave at 4 p.m. March 14.
Igor Kalnin, violin
Duo MemDi was founded by violinist Igor Kalnin and pianist Rochelle Sennet in 2010. The award winning duo performs music that embraces the diversity of world cultures. At 7:30 p.m. March 18, they will give a recital featuring pieces by H. Leslie Adams, Johannes Brahms, Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Robert Schumann.
All performances are free and open to the public. For more information on these and other upcoming events visit luther.edu/events.
