Luther announces upcoming performances as part of the Faculty Artist Series

Jon Ailabouni, jazz

Jon Ailabouni and the Optimism Jazz Sextet will give a recital at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, in the Center for Faith and Life Recital Hall. In addition, the recital will feature original music by members of the group.

Gregory Peterson, organ

Gregory Peterson will present an organ recital titled “Kveldmusikk,” meaning evening music, at 8:15 p.m. March 10, in the Sundt Studio of Jenson-Noble Hall of Music.

Rachel Storlie, voice

Soprano Rachel Storlie, along with fellow faculty members Nicholas Shaneyfelt, piano; Philip Borter, cello; Carol Hester, flute; and Michael Chesher, clarinet, will present a recital of chamber work featuring Croatian art songs by Božidar Kunc and Ivana Lang and “Primavera” by Thea Musgrave at 4 p.m. March 14.

Igor Kalnin, violin

Duo MemDi was founded by violinist Igor Kalnin and pianist Rochelle Sennet in 2010. The award winning duo performs music that embraces the diversity of world cultures. At 7:30 p.m. March 18, they will give a recital featuring pieces by H. Leslie Adams, Johannes Brahms, Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Robert Schumann.