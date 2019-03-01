CEDAR FALLS — Waterloo Community Schools will pay $15,000 per month for Lowell Elementary’s temporary move to former area education agency facilities.
Central Rivers AEA’s Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a five-month lease with the district for the two vacant buildings. Lowell students started classes there the same day after a portion of the school’s roof collapsed a week earlier. The incident happened following a heavy snowfall.
The lease agreement runs from Feb. 21 to July 21. It includes 38,566 square feet of the AEA’s former conference center, at 3712 Cedar Heights Drive, and 27,584 square feet of the former special education building, at 3706 Cedar Heights Drive.
CEDAR FALLS — Former offices of Central Rivers Area Education Agency became a hub of activit…
Plans are underway to seek bids and complete repairs to Lowell’s roof, at 1628 Washington St. in Waterloo. Officials expect the school to be ready for students and staff to move back in time for classes in the fall.
The board also approved amending contracts with unionized employees to boost wages next year and extend the agreement for the following year. The same wage increases will be provided for administrators and non-union support staff.
Officials said Central Rivers’ budget for the current year, a higher than usual increase in state funding for the next fiscal year and a desire to boost the number of employees in its insurance pool led to seeking the adjustment. For unionized employees, that means increased base wages, movement on the salary schedule and a $20 boost to health insurance premiums for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The 350-member Education Association will receive a 2.25 percent total package increase, including $360 added to base wages. That brings it to $34,445 per year. The 107-member Communication Workers of America Local 7170 will receive a 2.23 percent total package increase with a 20-cent boost to base hourly wages.
Administrators and non-union support staff will receive a 2.25 total package increase for salaries and the $20 health insurance premium boost, as well. All four groups will receive a total 1.7 percent raise in wages and benefits for the 2020-21 fiscal year. That largely matches the increases that had originally been negotiated for 2019-20.
In other business, the board approved:
- A $42,524 media van purchase from Dan Deery Motors in Waterloo, the lowest of two bids by about $3,500. “That’s for the cost of two (van) bids and it does include trade,” said Central Rivers spokeswoman Beth Strike. The two Dodge Ram ProMaster 2500 cargo vans cost $54,524 with a trade-in allowance of $12,000.
- Low bids for upgrading fire alarms in two buildings. That included a $30,908 bid from Blazek Electric in Mason City for the Clear Lake office and a $28,882 bid from Marshalltown Alarm for the Marshalltown office. The one other bid for each project was $32,840 and $31,032, respectively. “The work is to be completed this summer on those,” said Strike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.