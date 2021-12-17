Lowell Elementary students, staff excited for move to new building

CEDAR FALLS — Za’kiren Cole is excited about the new Lowell Elementary School opening in January.

But any enthusiasm the third-grader feels is tempered by the fact that on Friday he’ll be leaving behind the place where he’s been attending school for nearly his entire education – two buildings formerly part of the Central Rivers Area Education Agency offices.

“Because in this building I’m going to miss walking out there,” Cole said, looking out a window toward the building where gym, music and art classes are held. “And I’m going to miss my classroom.”

The Waterloo school temporarily moved to the site in February 2019, just days after a portion of Lowell’s roof collapsed. The school has remained in the facilities at 3712 and 3706 Cedar Heights Drive ever since. Officials determined the damage was worse than initially believed, eventually demolishing the school and approving plans to rebuild at Williston Avenue and Washington Street.

The new school is now nearly complete and will be ready for students Jan. 3 following winter break. Lowell students are starting the break two days early so teachers can focus on setting up their classes Monday and Tuesday.

Cole has heard some things about the new school that he’s looking forward to —- including the “blue” (actually turquoise) paint scheme in its third-grade section.

In passing by the school under construction, fifth-grader Brenae Jackson has noticed it is larger than the former building. She has also heard that there is a shared collaboration space across the hallway from her classroom. In addition, the fifth grade will have lockers instead of the messy coat room they all use now.

“So, I’m excited to move to the new building,” she said.

Principal Carrie Heinzerling said the mood at Lowell is “definitely excitement. You can just feel it

“It is so exciting and just the thought of being, first of all, back in Waterloo and closer to our families,” she said. The staff and students will be in a space with the “newest technology” and a tornado shelter. Just being in a building designed as a school “is going to be fantastic.”

She added, “I think the biggest thing is having a playground with a field.” At the current location, the outdoor play area is asphalt.

Heinzerling noted, though, how grateful she is that the Central Rivers buildings were available for the school.

“I think we got very lucky that this was open for us,” she said. “Even though this wasn’t built as a school we were able to turn it into a school in many ways.”

Despite a number of things that won’t be in place next month, Waterloo Community Schools Superintendent Jane Lindaman said the new building will be primed for student learning when the doors open.

“Primarily, the building will be ready,” she said. “There are a few items that will be back-ordered.”

That includes the playground, some technology and “a couple furniture items.” Lindaman noted, “All of the kitchen equipment has arrived with the exception of the dishwasher.” So, the school will initially have food brought in from another location.

As anticipated, the 12-classroom preschool wing is not finished. “They’ll still be working on that on the southeast corner of the building,” she said. Classes at the Elk Run Preschool won’t relocate to Lowell until next fall.

Waterloo Schools is expecting to get its occupancy permit for the building on Saturday. On Sunday, she said, custodial staff will move approximately 2,000 boxes of teacher materials and classroom supplies from the current location to the new school. Everything will be ready for staff to move into their classrooms and offices Monday morning.

“We started meeting in August to prepare for this move,” said Lindaman. “I just feel like it is really, really smooth.”

She expressed gratitude to all in the community who have assisted Lowell throughout it’s time in the temporary location. And, like others, the superintendent expressed excitement for the school’s homecoming.

“I think January third will be a great day,” she said.

