Lowell Elementary Chromebook purchase to be considered by Waterloo school board

WATERLOO — The Board of Education on Monday will consider purchasing Chromebook computers for the new Lowell Elementary School expected to open in January.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Waterloo Community Schools would pay $98,000 for the 350 Dell 3100 touchscreen Chromebooks and licenses to manage the devices. The licenses account for $10,150 of the cost. According to a board member, Lowell’s current student Chromebooks are an older model which would otherwise be ready to be replaced at the end of the school year.

The district is making touchscreen Chromebooks standard in elementary school classrooms with new computer purchases.

Lowell students, who currently attend school in a leased Cedar Falls facility, will start in the new building at 1628 Washington St. after winter break. Earlier this month, the board approved the purchase of 54 Promethean ActivPanel interactive display panels and stands at a cost of $210,825.

