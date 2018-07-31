DIKE — Leading Dike-New Hartford Community Schools was not on Justin Stockdale’s radar when the new superintendent moved to the district.
Stockdale and his family arrived in 2005. That was about the time he became principal of the Bremwood Residential Treatment Center’s school in Waverly, which serves students with behavioral disabilities. The school was operated at the time by what is now called Central Rivers Area Education Agency.
The Aplington native had started his career in special education teaching students with behavioral disorders at Vinton-Shellsburg and Cedar Rapids’ College Community school districts. He then served as principal of La Porte City Elementary School from 2002 to 2005. When Stockdale began working for Bremwood, they moved to the community where his wife had graduated from high school.
Stockdale moved into regional administrator roles with the AEA after seven years at Bremwood. Over the years, though, he had a growing interest in someday working for Dike-New Hartford Schools.
His chance came when former Superintendent Larry Hunt resigned at the beginning of May after being hired to lead Anamosa Community Schools. Stockdale was among the finalists for the position and the Board of Education approved his hiring June 25. Officially set to start the job at the beginning of July, he got a jump on the new position by coming in at noon June 29, a Friday, and working through the weekend.
“Honestly, it doesn’t even feel like work,” said Stockdale, as he finishes a month on the new job. “It’s funny how when everything comes together, it’s just fulfilling.”
July has been dominated by meeting district staff he didn’t already know and working on a Federal Emergency Management Agency application to build a safe room. He’ll welcome principals back this week as they prepare for students’ return Aug. 23.
Stockdale also has taken the helm as the district prepares for a referendum to continue its voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy another decade. The levy of 50 cents per $1,000 of taxable value, which is expected to raise $142,300 this fiscal year, expires June 30, 2020.
The board set the Sept. 11 referendum last month while in the midst of interviewing superintendent candidates. Business manager Julie Merfeld has “really steered that,” Stockdale said of preparations for the vote. They are working on plans to publicize the referendum that will lay out how funds have been spent and will be used in future years.
“The thing that I want people to understand is we’re not asking for more,” he noted. “It’s the same amount we’ve had for 10 years.”
A facilities planning committee was established this spring, as well, to begin looking at building needs in the coming years. Plans are still developing, including how to fund any improvements.
“It may require some bonding,” said Stockdale. “I don’t know that, because I don’t know the scale of what the board will support.”
