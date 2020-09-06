Local students settling into virtual classrooms as they begin learning from home

“I’m impressed with the online program that the Waterloo Schools has chosen,” said Wiggins. But she said it is important for parents to figure out their children’s learning style to determine if it’s a good fit.

“They do have a homeroom teacher that they’re going to be on Zoom every two weeks with and the parents can reach out to their teacher anytime on email,” said Wiggins, who has already been in touch with teachers. “I feel like that will be more of a check-in system, a student-teacher conference to help them in any areas they have questions on and give them a progress report on how they’ve been doing.”

Adapting to online

Fry encountered more difficulty with the online program during the first week of school. It took time for her to figure out how to navigate the curriculum as well as some of the other technology the district uses, like Google Classroom. She expects to have more of a schedule in place for the coming week and is hoping the learning process goes better.

One of her frustrations is that her younger children are completing daily work requirements very quickly. So, she is struggling to find additional educational activities online to ensure they put in three to four hours each day. “It’s really taking my kids 30 to 40 minutes to finish the work,” said Fry.