Local students settling into virtual classrooms as they begin learning from home

CEDAR FALLS — Twin sisters Tenley and Amelia Van Cleve are enjoying their classroom this fall as they start second grade.
Each girl has a desk for homework in their bedroom. When they’re reading books, the living room couch is a great place to hang out. Then there’s the spot in the kitchen where they gather daily for video conferencing with their teacher and classmates.
Amelia especially likes the brief breaks they get while on those Zoom sessions, since the family’s two cats are never far away.
“Because if we were doing it at school, we wouldn’t be able to get breaks with our cats,” she said.
Tenley enjoys the increased freedom of learning at home, too. When it comes to the list of homework assignments from their teacher, “she likes being able to kind of choose which subject she wants to work on next,” said her mother, Jennifer Van Cleve.
All across the Cedar Valley this fall, homes like the Van Cleve’s are serving as primary learning spaces in ways they never have before while students attend school virtually. Families in school districts throughout Iowa were given the option to have their children learn online this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the Cedar Falls Community School District, 955 students — or about 16.5% — are learning online from home. Virtual classes got underway the week of Aug. 24, when the district’s in-person school started.
Van Cleve and her husband, Chad, live with their daughters in the Southdale Elementary School attendance area. The girls’ virtual classroom includes about 20 students drawn from several elementary schools.
“We do have designated work areas and we try to switch it up throughout the day,” said Jennifer Van Cleve. “We purchased desks and we have them decorated. We also have our little Zoom station at the kitchen counter.”
“I like that we have enough space to work,” said Amelia, which she noted isn’t always the case in a classroom. “And you get more help when you need it.”
Safer at home
In the Waterloo Community School District, at least 2,200 students, or just over 20%, are participating in the virtual learning option. Online classes started Aug. 31 for the district.
Cortnee Wiggins felt it would be safer for her sons, sixth- and eighth-graders at Hoover Middle School, to learn from home because of the pandemic. She taught in the Waterloo Schools for 14 years, until 2015, and taught in the Cedar Falls Schools during 2018.
“So, in my experience, I know how germs can be spread in the classroom even though teachers do a great job,” said Wiggins.
For the past two years she has worked from home, which made virtual learning possible for her sons. Wiggins arranged with her employer to work four 10-hour days and have Wednesdays off, allowing her to provide extra assistance to them that day. The other days, she checks on their progress during work breaks.
Brandi Fry’s daughters in first, fifth and eighth grades are learning online rather than attending Highland Elementary School and George Washington Carver Academy this fall.
“One of the main reasons is that I have a lot of health issues and I was really scared about getting the COVID,” said the Waterloo woman. She has some breathing issues as does one of her daughters, who uses an inhaler. The stay-at-home mom oversees her children’s schooling while her husband works.
Health concerns — for their children — are also why Chris Denison and his wife, Stacy, of Cedar Falls have chosen online education this fall. Their twin daughter and son, Maren and Berne, have cystic fibrosis, a condition that includes respiratory issues. They are Cedar Falls High School sophomores.
“Keeping our kids away from others is really important during this time,” said Chris Denison. His wife has worked from home for a couple of years, and he requested to do the same after the pandemic started in an effort to minimize his potential COVID-19 exposure.
Van Cleve said she and her husband decided their daughters would learn from home when the family returned to Cedar Falls this summer after living abroad.
“My husband and I both had been teachers in Cedar Falls and we went to the Cayman Islands for two years and taught there,” she noted. The British Caribbean territory used strict guidelines to keep the coronavirus under control, including “13 weeks of very intense online learning” at their school in the spring.
When virtual learning became an option for this fall, the couple decided to sign up in order to limit their children’s exposure to the coronavirus. Chad is teaching at Cedar Falls High School while Jennifer is home with the children. The decision also means one less transition this year for their young daughters.
Going ‘really well’
“It’s gone really well,” Van Cleve said of the start to online classes. “My girls essentially have already been trained. They knew what to do, they knew what to expect.
“Our teacher is really creative. She is working really hard to build community with her virtual class,” Van Cleve added.
“Right now, they begin their day with a Zoom meeting,” she said, at 9 a.m. Students start “with a little bit of morning work” the teacher gives them and they submit the completed assignments through Seesaw, an online platform for remote learning. The class also does activities which help the teacher and students get to know each other.
Lessons are taught in various subjects with more opportunities for students to complete and submit their work. On Friday morning, the girls had a online music class. Each day, the teacher reads a story to her students before they sign off about 11 a.m.
Van Cleve said her children are then involved in independent school work for the rest of the day, although the virtual class time is expected to gradually grow.
The girls said they like the arrangement despite occasional technology-related difficulties or annoyances. One of those is how noisy it gets during physical education activities over Zoom when some of the students don’t hit the mute button.
On the other hand, they appreciate how the technology accommodates small group discussion with classmates through online breakout rooms. Amelia said there is also an upside to finishing assignments quickly when learning at home: It gives her more play time.
Despite concerns with in-person schooling, Wiggins struggled over the decision to keep her sons home. She said the eighth-grader is more suited to learning online than her more socially-active sixth-grader.
Waterloo Schools’ students complete lessons through an online curriculum created by the company Edgenuity, which is aligned to district and state standards. Wiggins said it includes video lectures, reading, writing and testing.
Depending on grade level, students and their parents commit to three to six hours of learning per school day. Wiggins said middle school students are expected to complete about 20 hours of online learning per week, or four hours per day. A tool on the website measures active versus idle time to ensure they’re putting in enough hours.
Within that framework, though, she noted there is flexibility for students to decide their class hours and even the days they complete school assignments.
“I’m impressed with the online program that the Waterloo Schools has chosen,” said Wiggins. But she said it is important for parents to figure out their children’s learning style to determine if it’s a good fit.
“They do have a homeroom teacher that they’re going to be on Zoom every two weeks with and the parents can reach out to their teacher anytime on email,” said Wiggins, who has already been in touch with teachers. “I feel like that will be more of a check-in system, a student-teacher conference to help them in any areas they have questions on and give them a progress report on how they’ve been doing.”
Adapting to online
Fry encountered more difficulty with the online program during the first week of school. It took time for her to figure out how to navigate the curriculum as well as some of the other technology the district uses, like Google Classroom. She expects to have more of a schedule in place for the coming week and is hoping the learning process goes better.
One of her frustrations is that her younger children are completing daily work requirements very quickly. So, she is struggling to find additional educational activities online to ensure they put in three to four hours each day. “It’s really taking my kids 30 to 40 minutes to finish the work,” said Fry.
Her oldest daughter is putting in a lot more time, but finds it difficult to make the expected progress on lessons. Fry also worries the online curriculum is not providing some of her children with enough opportunities to write. And she is concerned about a lack of social interaction as they learn online.
Denison and his daughter, Maren, said learning online through Cedar Falls High School has been a positive experience so far.
“It’s going better than I thought it would,” said Maren, noting the availability of teachers to help when needed. However, “I hope I can go back (to in-person classes) second semester.”
Denison said online learning “requires a lot of self discipline,” but the children are managing it. “Stacy and I are just basically checking in,” he added. That often happens at family meal times.
Maren starts her day by joining an in-person computer science class through Zoom. Other classes are completely online for students, and all but two include a weekly Zoom conference.
“Some give class work for an entire week,” she said, while others make specific assignments daily. Email and a number of online platforms are used to make assignments and submit the completed work.
For physical education class, students are required to fill out a log of activities they do individually or with family. One day last week that included a bike ride down by the Cedar River.
Maren is doing one school activity in person this fall — cross country. Coaches ensure social distancing and mask wearing for the outdoor sport.
Denison praised the efforts of teachers and administrators to plan and carry out virtual and in-person classes in the district this fall.
“We’re just really thankful that we live in this community and that we have really great education here in Cedar Falls,” he said.
