Local control at issue for Cedar Valley superintendents in bill mandating in-person school option

WATERLOO — In-person learning is often the best choice for students, superintendents from the largest Cedar Valley school districts say.
But they still have concerns with legislation pushed by Gov. Kim Reynolds that would require the option as the pandemic rages.
"We understand the notion from the governor that in-person is best, we've been in parallel with that stance from the very beginning," said Jane Lindaman, superintendent of Waterloo Community Schools. However, "we have always supported local control for those kinds of decisions."
Cedar Falls Community Schools' Superintendent Andy Pattee agreed.
"I always think some of those decisions are best left to local school boards," he said. "They know their communities best."
The Legislature's Senate Education Committee this week debated a bill that would enact the option of full-time, in-person learning at all districts starting in February for the remainder of the year.
It's the way that most students in both districts have been educated since August. Unless students have opted for virtual learning, those enrolled in Cedar Falls Schools have gone to class five days per week. The exception was several days before and after Thanksgiving, where all students moved to learning online.
That's the case in Waterloo Schools for students in kindergarten through eighth grade and Expo Alternative School. East and West high schools, though, started the year on a hybrid schedule, with students divided into two alternating groups that are in the buildings five days every two weeks. District officials recently made the decision that students would go full-time in-person starting Monday.
"We have been working on that particular goal, really, since October or November," said Lindaman. But in consultation with the Black Hawk County Health Department, they decided it wasn't the right time to transition away from the hybrid model until now.
"We're happy that we're able to move forward," she added. "We will monitor every single day to see how that decision is impacting our numbers."
Pattee said that "one of our core tenants" for this school year was to "do as much as we could to have students in person." It's a model "that for most learners is most valuable," although some students have found online education effective – particularly considering COVID-19 safety concerns.
Lindaman acknowledged that online education is not ideal.
"We have been monitoring that from the very beginning, the effectiveness of our virtual learning," she said, both for full-time online and hybrid students. Although there has been "a continuum of effectiveness" for online education, it "has not paralleled our in-person learning. We have great numbers of students who are not participating in virtual instruction."
In those cases, students go through a probationary period that can result in their school asking them to come back to learning in person.
Lindaman said she and the district bear some responsibility, too. The online program offered through Edgenuity was "not quite as developed as we would have liked," she noted, requiring a lot of close work with the company. The district "missed some learning opportunities in September and October while we were still building that plane in the air for our online learners."
Thanks, in part, to weekly meetings with the company she said academic outcomes are "trending positive" for virtual students.