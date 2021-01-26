Local control at issue for Cedar Valley superintendents in bill mandating in-person school option

That's the case in Waterloo Schools for students in kindergarten through eighth grade and Expo Alternative School. East and West high schools, though, started the year on a hybrid schedule, with students divided into two alternating groups that are in the buildings five days every two weeks. District officials recently made the decision that students would go full-time in-person starting Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have been working on that particular goal, really, since October or November," said Lindaman. But in consultation with the Black Hawk County Health Department, they decided it wasn't the right time to transition away from the hybrid model until now.

"We're happy that we're able to move forward," she added. "We will monitor every single day to see how that decision is impacting our numbers."

Pattee said that "one of our core tenants" for this school year was to "do as much as we could to have students in person." It's a model "that for most learners is most valuable," although some students have found online education effective – particularly considering COVID-19 safety concerns.

Lindaman acknowledged that online education is not ideal.