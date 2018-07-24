WATERLOO — A’Monnei Flowers prefers physical activity even during reading time at school.
“I don’t like sitting,” she told a visitor to the Boys & Girls Club Summer Academy at Lincoln Elementary School on Monday.
That may be why the 5-year-old enjoys the French lessons taught there every morning. “I’ve been learning ‘Head and Shoulders, Knees and Toes’ in French,” she said, and then ran through the words of the children’s song in that language while pointing to each body part.
Later, children in all three of the Lincoln classrooms joined together for a lesson where they worked on learning some short phrases in French along with numbers and colors. Then they sang the “Head and Shoulders” song. The group had previously learned how to say the body parts.
Program organizers decided to include the lessons along with their English literacy instruction because there are a number of immigrant children at the school from Africa’s Democratic Republic of the Congo, where French is the official language. The students also work on math lessons and hands-on STEM — or science, technology, engineering and math — activities.
This is the first year the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley have held the academic portion of their summer program at Waterloo elementary schools. Students spend the morning Mondays through Thursdays at Lincoln, Highland and Cunningham elementary schools before being bused to the downtown club location for an afternoon of activities. On many days, there are about 40 students attending at each school.
Several 21st Century Learning Center grants awarded to the club by the state allow for the partnership with Waterloo Community Schools, including one that expanded the program to Highland Elementary this summer. Chuck Rowe, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs, said the grants total about $100,000 annually and could continue for five years.
“During the summer, there’s this huge summer learning loss,” said Rowe. Students who are struggling academically are invited to attend the program, which is staffed by teachers who work at that school during the regular year. Other students enrolled at those schools can attend the program, as well.
The key to the partnership with Waterloo Schools, said Rowe, is not focusing “on who helps the students to succeed.” Instead, they look at “how can we work together to help the students succeed.”
Waterloo Schools transports students from the schools to the club downtown. The district also splits the cost of the summer school staff with the club.
Darren Hanna, Waterloo Schools’ director of elementary education, said three other elementaries also have programs, two of which started last summer with the help of an anonymous donor. Those are done in partnership with the YMCA and YWCA.
The programs at Irving and Lowell elementary schools are funded through a $207,100 21st Century Learning Center grant that could be renewed for up to five years. The program at Fred Becker Elementary School is still receiving the donor funds. About 160 students regularly attend those programs.
All of the summer programs have just under two weeks left and will end Aug. 3.
Tabatha Frizell, who is A’Monnei Flowers’ teacher in the Lincoln summer program, said their STEM activity has focused on engineering. The children look at bridge designs and work on building models with blocks, Popsicle sticks, index cards and tape. She said her students are learning to solve problems with their designs as they construct the bridges.
In another classroom, Tanaya Gordon said, “we have been trying to build an alarm system” as their STEM project. The 10-year-old explained that they are using kits complete with wiring. The finished alarms will light up and make noise.
The students are working together on their plans. “First we’re coming up with ideas and then we’re going to build it,” said Gordon.
“It’s complicated. We have to talk together,” she added. “Sometimes it can be frustrating, but sometimes it can be really easy.”
