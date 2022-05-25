Lins family finds purpose in raising funds for playground addition in honor of late son Cooper

CEDAR FALLS — While navigating the unimaginable grief of losing their 7-year-old son, Cooper, to a blood infection, his parents, Eric and Becky Lins, found purpose through a project meant to honor their “very special boy.”

After spending time choosing his headstone, they visited the Southdale Elementary School playground to clear their heads and think through things.

Their family often would play with their three children there, including Cooper who was a Southdale second-grader at the time of his passing Feb. 27.

“Just about every day in the summer,” they would walk there, as their home was only about a half block away, said Becky Lins, also a Peet Junior High counselor, at the school Tuesday afternoon.

She recalled Cooper always “climbing as high as he could,” and how he loved hiding in the spiral tubed slide, surprising people and laughing about it afterwards.

While on that walk, they decided they wanted to honor his “joyful, fun-loving spirit while blessing a whole lot of other families,” said father Eric Lins, a Peet Junior High and Aldrich Elementary band teacher.

That thought has turned into a community effort to raise $140,000 for a new unique addition to Southdale’s playground, which hasn’t been updated in years.

It also was a campaign Eric Lins said would bring the community together to meet a need. They’ve raised a little more than $30,000 since the campaign kicked off earlier this month.

“Let’s dream big and let’s see what happens,” Eric Lins recalled saying.

He noted that they leaned on a quote from Harry Potter as they started the campaign: “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, when one only remembers to turn on the light.”

His parents are hopeful the community will come together to raise the funds by the end of July. If that is accomplished, the playground set would be constructed before Iowa’s cold hits in the fall and dedicated as a “celebration.”

“There will be lots of new opportunities for climbing, and it encourages healthy playing for all abilities,” said Eric Lins.

After driving around to different playgrounds in the area and looking through catalogues, Principal Jason Strub recalled seeing the parents’ faces when they found the page they wanted to bring to life.

“As soon as they saw that page, it was Cooper,” Strub said.

“They could have done a tree or bench memorial. That would have been great, but it wasn’t representative of Cooper playing, running around, socializing with friends, climbing and smiling,” Strub added.

The new addition will increase the playground footprint by about one-third and allow for more kids to play on it at once. It also will be green, Cooper’s favorite color, and be representative of him being their “St. Patty’s baby.”

Becky Lins also noted it will give kids unique “obstacles,” which Cooper always liked, especially while playing at Ninja U and “going from one end of a course to the other.”

At the Southdale Social, where they were recently raising funds for the campaign, Becky and Eric Lins said they heard stories about their son that they had never heard before.

One involved Cooper rallying the troops to roll a giant snowball when everyone else was tired, showcasing his “energy and spirit.” Another was about covertly planting corn with a friend near the playground as part of a “top secret plan.”

“We’ve heard all about how he had such a good heart,” said Becky Lins. “That’s been endearing.”

“He just got along with everyone,” added Strub. “I really do think everyone in the class thought he was their best friend.”

Cedar Falls school board finalizes $70 million bond issue The general obligation bonds, to be purchased by Citigroup Global Markets, will help pay for the construction of a new Cedar Falls High School now underway.

Southdale Elementary’s IMPACT parent group is leading the fundraising. That makes all donations tax-deductible.

Checks can be written to Southdale IMPACT and mailed to 4105 Stewart Lane, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. People can also contribute @Southdale_Playground_Addition through the Venmo mobile payment service.

Questions can be directed to Eric or Becky Lins at eric.lins@cfschools.org or rebecca.lins@cfschools.org. And updates can be found on Facebook at “Southdale Playground Addition—Cooper Lins Memorial Project.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.