WATERLOO — A $2,000 grant is making it possible for Lincoln Elementary School to start an after school STEM program.
The STEM Talent Pipeline grant is one of four awarded earlier this year in Iowa by Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA. The grants support programs encouraging students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics career fields. Others were awarded to high schools in Charles City, Decorah and Manning.
Representatives from PhRMA visited the school Wednesday afternoon, meeting with those involved in recommending the grant and shaping the after school program.
“With these funds, we will be able to actually implement a STEM after school club for our kids,” said Gina Weekley, Lincoln’s at-risk student coordinator. They have purchased the “extremely hands-on” Engineering is Elementary STEM kits where students do such activities as build bridges and circuit boards or design items using trash.
The club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays starting next week and goes until 5 p.m. Any children whose parents aren’t available to pick them up at that time can attend the Boys and Girls Club, also opening a branch at Lincoln next week, until 7 p.m.
“One of the major needs that we found in our building is that over 90% of our kids do not have access to programming after school or out of school time services,” said Weekley. “So this will help in our efforts in closing the achievement gap by providing those opportunities to them.”
Iowa Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, said he brought Lincoln to the attention of PhRMA when they were seeking schools for the grants. “They asked me for a recommendation of schools and Lincoln was one of my top choices,” he noted, praising the opportunity for a positive after school experience provided by the grant. “The future of Iowa really depends on our young students getting excited (about) the technological world that is growing at such an amazing rate.”
Elise Wingate of PhRMA added, “It’s so important to get students and young people interested in these fields at the youngest age possible. We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with Lincoln Elementary School on these programs and we look forward to more partnerships in the future.”
