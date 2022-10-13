Lights, camera, action: 'The College Tour' films for an upcoming episode featuring UNI

CEDAR FALLS — Giving high school graduates, guidance counselors and parents the authentic feel for specific colleges and universities are what screenings of “The College Tour” are all about.

Beginning Monday, a small film crew brought its lights and cameras to the University of Northern Iowa to capture scenes involving 10 different students for an upcoming 30-minute episode for Season 8 of the series focused on campus life and experience.

It could launch as soon as the beginning of next year, and each season takes about six months to produce.

They wrap up at UNI on Friday, with hopes the final product is released across multiple platforms as soon as the beginning of next year. The episode will join a collection of 80 higher education institutions with their own “College Tour” videos.

“This started because my niece couldn’t figure out where to go to college,” said host Alex Boylan. “She was given one trip to take a look at schools and came to visit me in L.A., and when I tried to navigate the higher education landscape with my niece, it was extremely overwhelming.

“There are millions of college students going to college every single year in America. Finding the right fit is tough. We’re blessed to be in America where we have so many different choices.”

Campus life, academics, housing, sports, clubs and activities are among the topics addressed of the series.

“Our biggest mission is to tell the story of the amazing institutions across the country, and our partnership team is constantly looking for great stories, and I just think there’s so many amazing stories that are here,” said Boylan about the decision to film at UNI.

From the size of the campus to the community feel, there’s a lot to highlight, and students get the first crack at writing a raw script.

Diamond Roundtree, a UNI junior from Cedar Rapids, decided the university’s Center for Multicultural Education should be the backdrop to her time on camera. It’s where she spends most of her time and a place she feels has significant value on campus.

The Black Student Union recently celebrated its 50th anniversary there, Roundtree noted. Because UNI is a predominantly white institution, she felt the need to emphaize the diversity it has.

“I want to highlight that there are people who look like me, are still going strong, and are getting an education, and who are successful, and that UNI offers a place for them to be successful,” Roundtree said.

Additionally, she was a resident assistant and explained some of her experience in the dormitories while camera.

Caitlyn Nuehring, a senior from Marion, took the crews to McCollum Science Hall where she’s spent a lot of her academic time as a double major in biology and biochemistry.

She talked about the faculty who’ve played an important role in her education and showcased different science techniques. She gave examples, as well, about how it shaped her future plans to apply for pharmacy school programs.

“A lot of people maybe have a frame of mind about what happens in science programs and the type of people who are in it. And that’s just not how it really is,” Nuehring said. “Anyone can be in science and can learn STEM.

“I also think it’s important to shine light on UNI and Cedar Falls. I’ve had a really great experience here, and sometimes it’s not talked about as much as the other two state schools.”

Some other highlights of the episode will be a student involved in the production of UNI’s version of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” and another who spends a lot of time running and cycling.