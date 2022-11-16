Lifesaving opioid overdose medication could soon be available at Cedar Falls schools

CEDAR FALLS — Nurses at Cedar Falls Community Schools may soon be able to administer the potentially lifesaving medication necessary to treat anyone who’s suffering from an opioid drug overdose.

The Board of Education unanimously approved the first reading of a new policy Monday that allows for the retrieval and storage of one dose of Narcan, or other opioid antagonist, at its schools. Usage would be allowed for a school nurse or other trained personnel.

A second and final reading will happen at the Dec. 12 meeting.

It would only be available to people during school hours at the district’s 10 buildings. It would not available during after-school extracurricular activities, for instance, because the proper medical staff need to be on hand. Additionally, it would only be available at the schools, not at the central administrative office, because of the lack of medical personnel.

Superintendent Andy Pattee explained that he recently learned Narcan was being made available for free to Iowa schools though conversations with Cedar Falls Education Association members and the district’s MercyOne nursing and medical professionals. Narcan is a brand of inhalant otherwise known by the product name Naloxone.

Previously only free to certain organizations and business, the doses are now available to school districts through the Iowa Department of Health of Human Services because of funding from a State Opioid Response grant.

Pattee said his team could not identify a “negative unintended consequence” as to why the Cedar Falls district wouldn’t take advantage of having Narcan available on school grounds. He noted there are no side effects associated with Narcan if it’s administered to someone believed to have overdosed who is later found to have not.

The superintendent also told the board that the district’s “never had an issue with (drug overdoses). We’ve never had something that’s happened like this on our campus in the past.

“We couldn’t really uncover any of the drawbacks. ... It was kind of one of those aspects where it’s hard to explain why we wouldn’t move forward, especially when it is free for school districts to stock this,” said Pattee.

Board member Lowell Stutzman expressed support for the new policy, suggesting it would require “very minimal” resources to train the personnel and maintain the Narcan.

Narcan’s shelf life is two to three years, according to Pattee, and would become part of the monthly checks that are already conducted by nursing staff for other medications sealed away and distributed to certain students.

“It is a change of what we’ve done in the past because we’ve never held prescription medication to this extent, but with the opening up of some of the crisis as people have heard – the opioid crisis across America – it’s a proactive step our state took within the last six to eight months to be able to allow this for schools to have in place,” said Pattee.

In other business, the board approved:

Several applications to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for modified allowable growth and administrative costs. The additional spending authority is up to $32,670 in the 2023-24 budget for an estimated 111 students who are limited English proficient learners and $402,843 in the 2022-23 budget for an estimated 51 students who open enrolled out of the district in the fall as well as an estimated 22 English language learners who have intermediate and intensive needs. The administrative costs are $25,751 in spending authority in the 2023-24 budget for the 11 students who receive educational opportunities through the River Hills Consortium because of a moderate, severe or profound developmental disability.

Plans for scoreboards, estimated to cost $350,000, at the new high school’s gymnasiums and football stadium as well as for concession stands, estimated to cost $279,683, along with related equipment inside them. Construction contracts could be awarded Dec. 12.

A change order with Peters Construction, resulting in $309,310 in savings, for the new swimming facility due to a reduction in the scope of the spectator seating.