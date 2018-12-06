WAVERLY — Robert Lee, professor emeritus of music, will receive the Wartburg Medal at the college’s mid-year commencement on Sunday.
The program begins at 10:30 a.m. in Wartburg Chapel. The Rev. Brian Beckstrom, dean of spiritual life and Moehlmann chaplaincy chair, will deliver the message, “More Than a Piece of Paper.”
Lee served for 36 years as director of the Wartburg College Band, retiring in 1995. He founded the Knightliters Jazz Band in 1959, passing the baton in 1986. He directed the Wartburg Community Symphony from 1959 to 1964. In 1990, the band alumni honored Lee by donating more than $40,000 in his name toward construction of the Bachman Fine Arts Center. This spring, the Dr. Robert E. Lee Endowed Scholarship was created with gifts from alumni to honor his career.
