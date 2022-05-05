'Lean into what you love' advises Waterloo Schools Foundation breakfast speaker

WATERLOO — It didn't take much time after Rona Berinobis was introduced as the keynote speaker Thursday at the Waterloo Schools Foundation breakfast for her to begin talking directly to students in the audience.

The 1979 East High School graduate, who is a vice president for Athene USA in Des Moines, got off the stage at the Sparking Academic Excellence Breakfast and headed toward some of the students she had just asked to stand up.

"What does respect mean?" she inquired, getting an answer from one of the youths. She turned to other kids in the crowd to ask about accountability, inclusion and living with positivity. All responded with definitions in their own words.

"When you think about the four things that I just talked about and these students had answers for, these are fundamental," Berinobis said.

"Education is incredibly important. I was committed to my academics," she noted, along with sports, clubs and other high school activities. "These four things were at the foundation of what I believe helped me prepare for it."

The fundraising breakfast was back in person at the Waterloo Convention Center for the first time since 2019. Along with the address by Berinobis, retiring Superintendent Jane Lindaman spoke about the "State of the District" during the event for the last time.

She recalled being at the breakfast eight years ago as the district's incoming leader and highlighted programs that have flourished during those years. Lindaman called Waterloo Schools "one of the most diverse, future-focused" districts in the state. She also acknowledged Jared Smith, the district's next superintendent, who stood to applause.

Foundation Executive Director Hannah Luce told the crowd of more than 300 people that the organization hopes this year "to invest our two millionth dollar into the Waterloo Community Schools because of you." Attendees were invited to fill out pledge cards as part of a fundraising campaign that was already underway. It was wrapping up at 9 a.m. Friday – 24 hours after the end of the breakfast event.

She challenged those in the audience to donate toward raising another $9,000 for the foundation. Combined with $6,000 being given by the Locke family, the hope was to raise $15,000 in 24 hours. That would bring the total campaign amount to $65,000.

"It would be a record-breaking goal if we're able to do that," she said after the event. Donate online at wcsfoundation.org or by calling (319) 269-5129.

Berinobis was speaking as an example of where a district education can take someone. In her job, she leads Athene’s foundation, community relations, talent development and employee engagement initiatives.

Previously, she worked for Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield in human resources, sales, account management, and marketing. Prior to joining Wellmark, she held sales and marketing leadership roles with United Health Care and Mercy Health Services.

During the address, she traced her journey after high school that included a semester at the University of Iowa before coming back to Waterloo, getting married and starting a family. After a few years, though, Berinobis decided to continue her education. She received training at the Business Institute of Technology and was hired in an administrative role for a Des Moines insurance company.

She was prepared for changes in her job, though, and was able to "stair-step up" over the years.

"I think it's because I raised my hand," she noted, ready to take on new tasks and challenges. "Speaking up is powerful when it comes to growing your career. Building relations is also a powerful component of growth and building a career."

Berinobis earned a bachelor's degree from Upper Iowa University and a master's degree in leadership from Bellevue University as an adult learner – an approach she doesn't recommend. She has also earned several certifications.

She emphasized that everyone possesses a uniqueness that helps them to achieve and offered this advice for her "young friends" in the audience: "Lean into what you love."

