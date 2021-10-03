League of Women Voters plans virtual school board candidate forums

The Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters is planning virtual candidate forums for those seeking seats on the Cedar Falls and Waterloo boards of education.

The Cedar Falls forum will be held Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The forum is also sponsored by the Cedar Falls Education Association and the Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals. The public may view it online at facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerLeague. There will be an opportunity to submit questions via Facebook.

The Waterloo forum will be Oct. 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. It can also be viewed at facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerLeague. The public will have an opportunity to submit questions via Facebook.

