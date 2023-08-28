WATERLOO — Leader Valley announced the selection of the first cohort of Leader Valley Leadership & Legacy Scholars, marking an important milestone in its mission to empower and support minority youth in the Cedar Valley.

The inaugural scholars are:

Brooke Dunn, a graduate of West High School, who will be attending the University of Northern Iowa to pursue early childhood education with the aspiration of becoming an elementary school teacher.

Hawra-Lizetth Aldurazi, a West High graduate, who will attend UNI and major in political science, aiming to engage in missionary work in third-world countries after graduation.

Jordan Jones-Whitaker, a Cedar Falls High School graduate, who plans to major in elementary education at Grand View University and return to teach in the Cedar Valley.

Keiana James, a graduate of Cedar Falls High, who will major in political science with an emphasis in nonprofit leadership, public leadership and public policy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Peyton Chambers, a West High graduate, who will be attending UNI.

Sierra Meeks, a West High graduate, who will be majoring in environmental and water resource economics at the University of Arizona with the goal of attending law school to pursue a career in environmental justice and civil rights law.

The scholarship is awarded to Cedar Valley high school graduates who are entering their first year of college. This initiative has a special focus on empowering minority students in Black Hawk County, ensuring that they receive the support they need to succeed in higher education and beyond.

The scholarship program is the brainchild of CBE Companies Chairman Tom Penaluna and his wife Ginger.

Selected students will be provided with scholarship funds for each year of their four-year college education. In addition to financial support, these scholars will access summer leadership seminars designed to equip them with the necessary skills to become successful leaders in their respective fields upon graduation.

These scholars were selected by committee members Beth Hollingsworth, Kyle Kuhlers, Shantavia Parker, Madelyn Ridgeway, Albert Smothers, Gina Weekley and Aysha Weekley.

