CEDAR FALLS – Central Rivers Area Education Agency and Cedar Falls Community Schools are facing a lawsuit claiming they didn’t provide a “free appropriate public education” to a 16-year-old former student.
Christy and Lance Banwart of Cedar Falls are seeking damages of at least $414,300 for their son’s out-of-state residential school placements and related travel expenses plus attorney’s fees for past mediation and due process proceedings.
Attorney Brandon M. Schwartz of Oakdale, Minn., filed the suit Oct. 1 in U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa in Cedar Rapids. Neither Schwartz nor a Waterloo law firm representing the defendants immediately returned phone calls seeking comment on the case.
The couple’s son, identified as C.B. in court filings, has been diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder, anxiety, cognitive delays, and autism. The Banwarts moved him to a Utah residential school in April 2016 over concerns that his “academic and functional progress had essentially stalled,” according to the lawsuit. They claim a residential school placement is necessary to complete his education.
An administrative law judge on July 3 ruled against the Banwarts’ claims, leading them to the file the lawsuit. The response filed by the school district and AEA disputed the substance of their complaint.
Since first grade, the Banwart’s son has had an individualized education program, a written plan required of all students who receive special education services. Under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, students with an IEP must receive a “free appropriate public education.”
According to the lawsuit, he has a history of struggling with “emotional regulation” and difficulty handling his frustrations “in an age appropriate manner.” Behaviors of concern at school included walking out of class or school without permission and becoming physically aggressive with teachers and staff by attempting to bite or scratch them.
The lawsuit claims the couple was not given “reasonable notice” prior to a December 2015 IEP team meeting. It was decided during the meeting that their son should be placed at Bremwood, a Central Rivers AEA school in Waverly for students with behavior issues. This led the Banwarts to file a due process complaint and enter into a legally binding mediation agreement with the district and AEA.
By April 2016, though, getting him to school “had become a daily fight” and he was spending much of his time in a Bremwood intervention room. The Banwarts were also concerned about an extended school year program that they believed “was far from sufficient” for their son.
They decided to move him to Seven Stars Academy, a residential treatment center in Syracuse, Utah, for teenagers with neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism. He had recently been diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, a type of autism. When sufficient progress was made there, they moved him to Waterfall Canyon Academy’s Oak Grove School in Ogden, Utah.
In the lawsuit, the Banwarts claimed their son “went from a third-grade reading level to a ninth-grade reading level” over 19 months in the residential/academic programs – far more progress than in the “previous seven years at Cedar Falls Public Schools.”
After their son started in the residential program, the district and AEA presented the Banwarts with a new IEP which they considered “no more adequate than the generic ones proposed earlier.” That eventually led to filing another due process complaint in August 2017 and the hearing where the administrative law judge ruled against them.
The lawsuit contends the district and AEA have breached the mediation agreement and violated federal disability education law. The defendants call for the complaint to be dismissed, asking that they not be required to pay any of the costs.
