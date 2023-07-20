WATERLOO – Educators at elementary schools in the Waterloo Community School District will transition to a new way of teaching literacy and language within the next three years.

The Waterloo Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase of Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling at its school board meeting July 11. The professional learning materials cost $310,362 and will be phased in from 2023 to 2026.

LETRS is a comprehensive professional learning tool to provide elementary educators with knowledge on how to be literacy and language experts. The materials focus on phonological awareness, the ability to recognize and manipulate spoken parts of words; phonics; fluency; vocabulary; comprehension; and written language.

Professional instruction will be provided by Central Rivers Area Education Agency for no additional cost.

Kelsey Bowers with Central Rivers, who made a presentation to the school board, said the materials let students know what they are learning and why they are learning it.

“It teaches them how to fish but doesn’t give them the fish,” she said.

She said LETRS requires educators to have a deep understanding of the science behind language and literacy, such as how proficient reading and writing develop, why some children have difficulty with the topics and how educators can effectively assess and teach lessons.

Educators will receive training in eight units over a two-year period.

The first four units address how the brain works, English sounds, phonological skills, responding to student errors, word recognition, spelling, text decoding, writing, reading fluency and comprehension.

The second unit addresses vocabulary, reading comprehension, generating questions, connections between reading and writing and phases of the writing process.

Starting this school year, literacy interventionists, instruction strategists and literacy coaches will be the first to undergo the training.

Beginning next school year, elementary teachers will receive the training.

Bowers said breaking instruction into two waves of professional development ensures if there are kinks in the process they will be easier to work out with a smaller group first.

Ryan Christoffer, the district’s elementary curriculum coordinator, said the materials will provide educators with a consistent language, collective knowledge and similar approaches — no matter what classroom students are in.

He said Highland Elementary received lessons on reading last year and has “seen a good impact on learning.”

To show how difficult reading and comprehension can be for students, Bowers and Christoffer presented a reading exercise similar to the word game “Mad Libs.” The school board read a passage that simulated what it was like for students reading at less than 80% proficiency. With 20 blanks to fill, the entire board could only guess one or two words correctly. The result astounded the board.

When the passage reflected what it was like to have more than 90% proficiency, they could correctly fill in the blanks or use context clues to figure out what the passage was about.

Christoffer said he’s hoping within five years of implementation of the new materials all students, regardless if they receive individualized education plans, will have at least 80% proficiency in language and literacy.

