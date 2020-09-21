Kryton, CAPS program join to create safety dividers for CF schools

“For our production team to get these on the line to meet their short deadline was a challenge as it meant interrupting the work we are doing for our customers,” said Harberts. “That was a real-life aspect of manufacturing that was great to teach these associates about that they hadn’t necessarily thought about.”

Harberts connected the student associates with Kyrton engineers Zach Berg to assist in moving the project forward. Berg worked with the CAPS team to redesign the part using aluminum and fabricated using the company’s laser cutter and metal brake to bend the aluminum to fit the new design for the dividers. Kryton was able to produce 420 finished pieces the next day, while the CAPS team focused on finishing the polycarbonate sheets.

“This was an amazing project for our associates to take on, especially during the first week of school,” said CAPS Director Ethan Wiechmann. “Kryton has been such an amazing partner of CAPS since we began in 2017. Without continued outreach to the community through CAPS, the relationship and understanding of what high school students can accomplish would not have been at the level needed without Kryton’s team to move such a project forward so quickly. Due to the commitment by our associates and partners like Kevin and Kryton, they were able to provide the materials needed for safer interactions for our elementary students in Cedar Falls.”