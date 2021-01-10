Kitchen, roofing plans to come before Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — Plans to upgrade elementary school kitchens as well as roofing projects and masonry repairs will come before the Board of Education Monday.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the James L. Robinson Administrative Center, 1002 W. First St., but the public is not allowed to attend in-person due to COVID-19 concerns.
People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing. Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can also be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.
Cedar Falls Community Schools has been decentralizing its kitchens, which allows food preparation at the elementary buildings rather than hauling meals from the high school or Peet Junior High. Projects are planned at Southdale and Lincoln elementary schools with budgets of $338,405 and $377,175, respectively. This will cover architectural, equipment, contingency and other costs funded by the district’s physical plant and equipment levy.
Roof and masonry projects will also be funded with PPEL dollars. A roof replacement is planned for Orchard Hill Elementary School this summer with repairs at other buildings. Masonry repairs are planned at Southdale Elementary School and the central administration building. Anticipated costs will total $281,775.
The board is expected to approve plans and specifications for the kitchen, roof and masonry work and set a public hearing. Construction would take place this summer after contracts are approved.
In other business, the board will consider:
- Submitting a request to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for $961,418 in dropout/at-risk modified supplemental funding.
Approving a bid of $225,962 for two 84-passenger Blue Bird school buses from School Bus Sales in Waterloo.
