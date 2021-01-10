Kitchen, roofing plans to come before Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — Plans to upgrade elementary school kitchens as well as roofing projects and masonry repairs will come before the Board of Education Monday.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the James L. Robinson Administrative Center, 1002 W. First St., but the public is not allowed to attend in-person due to COVID-19 concerns.

People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing. Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can also be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

Cedar Falls Community Schools has been decentralizing its kitchens, which allows food preparation at the elementary buildings rather than hauling meals from the high school or Peet Junior High. Projects are planned at Southdale and Lincoln elementary schools with budgets of $338,405 and $377,175, respectively. This will cover architectural, equipment, contingency and other costs funded by the district’s physical plant and equipment levy.