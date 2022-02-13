 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kitchen remodeling bids considered by Cedar Falls school board

  • 0
Cedar Falls Schools academic logo NEW

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education on Monday will consider approving bids totaling $541,779 for kitchen equipment and remodeling at Cedar Heights Elementary School.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.

Cedar Heights is the final elementary building to have its kitchen upgraded. The improvements have allowed Cedar Falls Community Schools to decentralize meal preparation that previously was done at the high school or Peet Junior High.

Iowa counties with highest COVID rates

Bids of $318,300 for the construction work and $222,979 for the equipment are being recommended by project manager ISG of Waterloo, according to a board memo.

Failor-Hurley Construction of Waterloo submitted the lowest of two proposals on the remodeling work, with the other bid at $337,733. Boelter of Mitchellville submitted the lowest of three bids for the equipment. The other companies bid $231,550 and $242,252.

Estimated remodeling costs were $315,145, including $133,745 for construction and $181,400 for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work. Equipment costs were estimated at $220,725.

People are also reading…

Stacy and Justin Douglas purchased and plan to restore two Airstreams that turned out to be time capsules. The Airstreams belonged to the same owner and had been parked for 30 years. When the new owners stepped inside, they discovered both travel trailers contained the previous owner's personal belongings, including a pair of tennis shoes. 

Design fees were estimated at $68,525. The project also has a contingency fund of $107,180 to cover any unanticipated costs.

The work is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 12.

In other business, the board will accept the resignation of Suvada Kuburas, North Cedar Elementary School interim principal, effective June 30.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News