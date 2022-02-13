Kitchen remodeling bids considered by Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education on Monday will consider approving bids totaling $541,779 for kitchen equipment and remodeling at Cedar Heights Elementary School.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.
Cedar Heights is the final elementary building to have its kitchen upgraded. The improvements have allowed Cedar Falls Community Schools to decentralize meal preparation that previously was done at the high school or Peet Junior High.
Bids of $318,300 for the construction work and $222,979 for the equipment are being recommended by project manager ISG of Waterloo, according to a board memo.
Failor-Hurley Construction of Waterloo submitted the lowest of two proposals on the remodeling work, with the other bid at $337,733. Boelter of Mitchellville submitted the lowest of three bids for the equipment. The other companies bid $231,550 and $242,252.
Estimated remodeling costs were $315,145, including $133,745 for construction and $181,400 for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work. Equipment costs were estimated at $220,725.