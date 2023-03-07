WATERLOO — Kirkwood Community College will soon be sending its Class A commercial driver’s license students to Hawkeye Community College’s Regional Transportation Training Center.

While there, they’ll receive behind-the-wheel instruction as part of a decision to phase out the training on the Kirkwood campus in Cedar Rapids.

Kirkwood students will still attend the college’s lectures online. But part of its cost-cutting measures led to a decision to end the behind-the-wheel portion of the training at the conclusion of classes in May.

“While these changes will provide a necessary reduction in costs for Kirkwood, they will also have other major benefits for both colleges,” Jasmine Almoayyed, vice president of continuing education and training at Kirkwood, said in a news release. “First, the move will allow us to devote more resources to our CDL-B program, which is an area of great need in our region. At the same time, we will be sending our CDL-A students to Hawkeye to take advantage of their top-notch facilities and equipment, rather than both colleges competing for a shrinking pool of students.

“It’s a great example of two public institutions working together to be more efficient, while ensuring the future solvency of a program that provides a crucial service to our communities. It’s good for Kirkwood, Hawkeye, and perhaps most of all, Iowa taxpayers.”

Class A and B commericial driver’s licenses differ based on the weight and type of vehicle driven. Class A licenses are always needed for trucks like semis towing trailers with gross vehicle weight ratings of 26,001 pounds or more, including trailers weighing more than 10,000 pounds.

Class B licenses are for single vehicles and those towing a trailer of less than 10,000 pounds. These could include school buses, dump tricks and straight trucks.

Hawkeye’s CDL-A program is competency-based, allowing students to progress through training as they master the content.

Students will be taught on Hawkeye’s virtual driving simulators, allowing them to learn controls, gauges, and vehicle systems in a way that takes the pressure off making a mistake in a real truck. Once students are ready to get behind the wheel, they utilize new state-of-the-art, full-size, automatic and 10-speed manual transmission semis on the driving range.

It’s the second time Hawkeye has reached an agreement with another college relative to sharing its CDL training facility. The first was with Northeast Iowa Community College.

“We have the infrastructure and ability to serve additional students from Kirkwood,” said Srdjan Golub, director of community education and workforce solutions at Hawkeye. “Our current operations at RTTC allows us the economies of scale to serve additional students at no extra cost. We look forward to this new partnership and serving the students across Northeast Iowa.”