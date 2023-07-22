CEDAR RAPIDS — The following Northeast Iowa residents earned a degree or diploma in the 2023 Kirkwood Community College Commencement May 13. They are listed by city.

Cedar Falls: Austin Geerts, Associate of Arts and Associate of Science; Emily Headington, Associate of Arts; Ben Merz, Associate of Applied Science.

Fairbank: Emma Silva, Associate of Applied Science.

Garwin: Tory Novotny, Associate of Applied Science.

Gilbertville: Cael Frost, Associate of Arts.

Grundy Center: Marissa Kanagy, Diploma; Kennedy Lufkin, Associate of Arts.

Hawkeye: Kelton Loomis, Diploma.

Hudson: Jared King, Associate of Applied Science.

Independence: Carson Frye, Associate of Applied Science; Alexis Gunningham, Associate of Applied Science; Claudia Henningsen, Associate of Applied Science; Brittney Klever, Associate of Applied Science; Haylee Rathbun, Associate of Applied Science.

Jesup: Creed Rolison, Associate of Applied Science; Kalista Schutte, Associate of Science; Collin Trumbauer, Associate of Applied Science.

La Porte City: Anthony Kiler, Associate of Arts; Nick North, Associate of Applied Science; George Steil, Associate of Applied Science.

Oelwein: Lydia Hamilton, Associate of Applied Science; Camren Palmer, Associate of Applied Science.

Ossian: Carson Brincks, Associate of Applied Science.

Quasqueton: Casey Callahan, Associate of Applied Science.

Raymond: Riley Denton, Associate of Applied Science.

Reinbeck: Rachel Boesen, Associate of Arts.

Sumner: Lindsey Bunce, Associate of Applied Science.

Tama: Elizabeth Cervantes, Associate of Applied Science; Anna Glendy, Associate of Applied Science

Traer: Takoa Kopriva, Associate of Science.

Waterloo: Isabelle Stoffer, Associate of Arts.

West Union: Zach Ihde, Associate of Applied Science.

Winthrop: Mayce Boggess, Associate of Applied Science; Carmella Coleman, Associate of Applied Science; Vaughn Coleman, Associate of Arts; Chris Fuller, Associate of Applied Science; Kaitlyn Kortenkamp, Associate of Applied Science.