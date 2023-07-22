CEDAR RAPIDS — The following Northeast Iowa residents earned a degree or diploma in the 2023 Kirkwood Community College Commencement May 13. They are listed by city.
Cedar Falls: Austin Geerts, Associate of Arts and Associate of Science; Emily Headington, Associate of Arts; Ben Merz, Associate of Applied Science.
Fairbank: Emma Silva, Associate of Applied Science.
Garwin: Tory Novotny, Associate of Applied Science.
Gilbertville: Cael Frost, Associate of Arts.
Grundy Center: Marissa Kanagy, Diploma; Kennedy Lufkin, Associate of Arts.
Hawkeye: Kelton Loomis, Diploma.
Hudson: Jared King, Associate of Applied Science.
Independence: Carson Frye, Associate of Applied Science; Alexis Gunningham, Associate of Applied Science; Claudia Henningsen, Associate of Applied Science; Brittney Klever, Associate of Applied Science; Haylee Rathbun, Associate of Applied Science.
Jesup: Creed Rolison, Associate of Applied Science; Kalista Schutte, Associate of Science; Collin Trumbauer, Associate of Applied Science.
La Porte City: Anthony Kiler, Associate of Arts; Nick North, Associate of Applied Science; George Steil, Associate of Applied Science.
Oelwein: Lydia Hamilton, Associate of Applied Science; Camren Palmer, Associate of Applied Science.
Ossian: Carson Brincks, Associate of Applied Science.
Quasqueton: Casey Callahan, Associate of Applied Science.
Raymond: Riley Denton, Associate of Applied Science.
Reinbeck: Rachel Boesen, Associate of Arts.
Sumner: Lindsey Bunce, Associate of Applied Science.
Tama: Elizabeth Cervantes, Associate of Applied Science; Anna Glendy, Associate of Applied Science
Traer: Takoa Kopriva, Associate of Science.
Waterloo: Isabelle Stoffer, Associate of Arts.
West Union: Zach Ihde, Associate of Applied Science.
Winthrop: Mayce Boggess, Associate of Applied Science; Carmella Coleman, Associate of Applied Science; Vaughn Coleman, Associate of Arts; Chris Fuller, Associate of Applied Science; Kaitlyn Kortenkamp, Associate of Applied Science.