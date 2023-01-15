Kirkland-Holmes remembered as UNI pioneer for early education, inclusion

CEDAR FALLS — Gloria Kirkland Holmes was a special leader and inspiration who made an impact on children, future teachers and the community around her.

The retired University of Northern Iowa education professor died at age 70 on Dec. 20. Her funeral was Saturday.

A native of Charleston, South Carolina, she worked at UNI for 41 years and leaves behind a legacy centered on “the power of education and the importance of culturally responsive schools,” said Robin Dada, head of curriculum and instruction in the College of Education.

Kirkland Holmes’ former colleagues will strive to keep her legacy at the forefront.

“She influenced broad understanding and commitment to the education of African-American children, continuing to stress that the educational system becomes more inclusive and more culturally responsive to students of all cultures and background,” said Dada.

Kirkland Holmes also taught for 25 years at UNI’s former Price Lab School and introduced the Cedar Valley and thousands of children to the National African American Read-In, a day-long event devoted to promoting African-American culture and lifting up black authors and illustrators.

Additionally, she founded the African American Children & Families Conference, which, according to its website, provides high quality and culturally relevant presentations on topics that appeal to faculty, staff, professional colleagues and community friends and neighbors.

According to Dada, spearheading such events demonstrates “her commitment” to giving her community “a deeper level of cultural understanding and acceptance.”

While she often wasn’t front and center for the events, Dada said she was “the force behind the scenes” that brought them to life. “She connected with different groups and speakers, and brought everyone together,” Dada noted.

Shelly Bromwich, a field experience coordinator, first met Holmes while student teaching in her nursery/kindergarten classroom at the laboratory school in 1992.

Holmes shared with her the value in wearing bright colors, as well as singing, dancing and throwing in lots of hands on activities into lessons.

“Gloria had a huge impact in that way I developed as a teacher,” Bromwich said. “I will always be thankful that I was her student teacher. I will always love and cherish the friendship we had,” she said.

Clare Struck, a retired professor, was an elementary counselor at the laboratory school and a colleague of Holmes for more than 30 years. She remembers her as an “exemplary and visionary educator” who always had her “eye on the prize” — the children she taught — because she viewed “each one as a unique treasure.”

Her own children had her as a teacher and notes how they were nurtured into “joyful and curious learners” and “caring and conscientious citizens.” Her daughter remembers being taken by Kirkland Holmes to be interviewed on the KBBG radio station about what they were learning about Dr. Martin Luther King.

Denise Tallakson, an instructor of elementary education, described her as a “champion for early childhood education” because she did everything possible to make sure the kids and teachers she came into contact with had success.

“She didn’t hold back and put in endless hours,” Tallakson said. “It wouldn’t be surprising to get an email from her in the middle of the night.”

The two met in 1986 while teaching nursery kindergarten at the former Price Lab School.

“She was a great example and advocate for young children and early childhood education,” Tallakson said. “She taught them to be creative with music and by using movement.”

“A lot of people had ideas, but she always made them happen,” she added. Tallakson also noted that she was a leader who challenged her colleagues to make learning more inclusive.

Another product of Kirkland Holmes was the Shining Stars Girls Project, a program launched in 2013 by local pastors aimed at empowering African American girls.

Outside the educational realm, she was the first lady of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Waterloo for more than three decades. Her husband, Robert Lee Holmes, was pastor of the church during those years. He died at age 72 in 2021.

According to a story about Kirkland Holmes published by UNI upon her retirement, her life centered around “defying expectations.”

That perhaps was noticed early on when she advanced from segregated 1960’s Charleston, where few opportunities existed to get a college education. She came to Cedar Falls to work at the university in 1978.

