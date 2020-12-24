Kingsley Elementary teacher writes children's books about her kitten

WATERLOO — The kindergartners are listening intently to a story where a curious kitten leaps onto the kitchen countertop.

The furry feline has caught the attention of these Kingsley Elementary School students. Expectations about what will happen next in the book “Skye Gets Surprised” are keeping them engaged.

And there’s one other factor: The teacher reading it to them, Kimberly Brimm, wrote the book. Skye is her cat.

“The thing that I have really enjoyed about this is that it’s just another way to get kids into reading,” she said. “It’s fun for it to be a book with their teacher’s name on it.”

Brimm, a reading teacher at Kingsley, has also written two other self-published children’s books about the kitten. They are all illustrated with photos she took after her family adopted Skye at 9 weeks old last spring.

“I got a kitten in April and took excessive amounts of pictures of her,” she said.

At the same time, Brimm was looking for books that would give beginning readers more opportunities to practice what they were learning during the school shutdown early on in the pandemic. She was struggling to find enough of what her young students would like.