Kids, adults form special bond through Mitchell County mentoring program

Williams said Melanie and Hope were great role models. She said it was “such a cool experience to pay that forward” by helping to mentor another young girl.

Melanie, who graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in social work, now lives in Atlanta. She’s planning to travel to Ghana in February to work with children there.

“I still talk to her every Sunday,” Lewis said.

She’s also still in touch with Hope, a Wartburg graduate now living in Johnston.

Children must be 5 to 17 years old and be enrolled in the Osage, St. Ansgar or Riceville school district to be matched with a mentor. Teachers, counselors and parents can refer a child to the program.

Mentors and kids are matched based on criteria such as mutual interests. Most relationships last six years or more, according to Waller.

Mentors meet with the children they are matched with at least once a week for a minimum of 12 months.

Lewis said mentors come from all walks of life and have included people in their early 20s as well as grandparents. Sometimes spouses will co-mentor a child.