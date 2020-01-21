Kids, adults form special bond through Mitchell County mentoring program

OSAGE — Osage High School graduate Emma Williams was in second grade when her father was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive, terminal neurodegenerative condition also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
At her mother’s request, Williams was partnered with an adult mentor, Kris Lewis, through the Bridges Mentoring program.
Williams, now a third-year student at Wartburg College in Waverly studying graphic design and studio art, aged out of formal participation in the program when she turned 18. However, she still visits Lewis every time she goes home.
“Kris is always there for me,” she said. “She’s like my second mom sometimes. She became part of my family.”
Bridges Mentoring was launched in 1999. Today, 50 children in Mitchell County are matched with a volunteer mentor.
“That’s quite a big number for such a small community,” said Lacey Waller, program coordinator for Bridges.
The organization’s mission is to strengthen the self-esteem and social skills of children and youths by providing positive mentoring relationships at no cost to families.
“We believe every kid can benefit from having a mentor,” Waller said.
Children referred to the program generally are ones who “just need that extra role model,” she said.
Mentors and kids play games, share meals, or just go out for ice cream, said Waller. Some mentors help kids with 4-H projects.
Most importantly, the mentors provide children someone to talk to and “be their friend,” Waller said.
Williams has consulted Lewis on important decisions. She said she has a good relationship with her family, but a mentor can provide an outside, unbiased perspective.
Lewis has been a mentor since the program started. She’s also served on the organization’s board of directors from the beginning. She was a first-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Osage for years before she retired, and is now a substitute teacher who does some tutoring as well.
The first child she mentored was one of her students, Melanie. She began mentoring her before the Bridges program started, when the girl was in sixth grade.
When Melanie was in high school, Lewis began mentoring a younger girl named Hope. Melanie acted as a junior mentor under Lewis’ supervision.
That tradition continued when Hope was in high school and Lewis began mentoring Williams. When Williams was older, she became a junior mentor for LaSaundra, a girl Lewis was mentoring at the time.
“They got so much out of the program that they wanted to give back,” Lewis said.
Williams said Melanie and Hope were great role models. She said it was “such a cool experience to pay that forward” by helping to mentor another young girl.
Melanie, who graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in social work, now lives in Atlanta. She’s planning to travel to Ghana in February to work with children there.
“I still talk to her every Sunday,” Lewis said.
She’s also still in touch with Hope, a Wartburg graduate now living in Johnston.
Children must be 5 to 17 years old and be enrolled in the Osage, St. Ansgar or Riceville school district to be matched with a mentor. Teachers, counselors and parents can refer a child to the program.
Mentors and kids are matched based on criteria such as mutual interests. Most relationships last six years or more, according to Waller.
Mentors meet with the children they are matched with at least once a week for a minimum of 12 months.
Lewis said mentors come from all walks of life and have included people in their early 20s as well as grandparents. Sometimes spouses will co-mentor a child.
The two biggest challenges the organization faces are recruiting volunteers and raising funds, said Waller. She said there’s a list of kids waiting to be matched with a mentor.
Funds come from the United Way of North Central Iowa, as well as local foundations and grants. Individuals, businesses, churches and civic groups also donate to Bridges. Limestone Brewers in Osage is hosting a fundraiser for Bridges on March 29 that will feature a live band and activities such as ax throwing.
Waller encourages anyone in Mitchell County age 18 or older who is interested in becoming a mentor to call (641) 732-3566.
