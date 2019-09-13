WATERLOO — The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls will participate in the Little Black Dress Initiative Monday through next Friday by wearing one black dress for five consecutive days to raise awareness about issues affecting teenagers in the Cedar Valley.
The public is welcome to participate in the following events hosted by the Junior League throughout the week.
There will be a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the Elks Club, 407 E. Park, Waterloo, with registration beginning at 11 a.m. The luncheon will feature a welcome by Mayor Hart and nationally known speaker, Vicki Clark, on the topic of Servant Leadership.
A Little Black Dress Ball will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with registration beginning at 6 p.m. The ball will take place at Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls, and will feature live music, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction.
You have free articles remaining.
Members of the Junior League also asks the community to support their mission through donations at www.jlwcf.org.
The inaugural Little Black Dress Initiative is sponsored by Farmers State Bank, Bergen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Inc., VGM, and many other local businesses and organizations through in kind donations.
For more information or to register or donate online, go to www.jlwcf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.