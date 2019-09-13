{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls will participate in the Little Black Dress Initiative Monday through next Friday by wearing one black dress for five consecutive days to raise awareness about issues affecting teenagers in the Cedar Valley.

The public is welcome to participate in the following events hosted by the Junior League throughout the week.

There will be a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the Elks Club, 407 E. Park, Waterloo, with registration beginning at 11 a.m. The luncheon will feature a welcome by Mayor Hart and nationally known speaker, Vicki Clark, on the topic of Servant Leadership.

A Little Black Dress Ball will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with registration beginning at 6 p.m. The ball will take place at Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls, and will feature live music, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Members of the Junior League also asks the community to support their mission through donations at www.jlwcf.org.

The inaugural Little Black Dress Initiative is sponsored by Farmers State Bank, Bergen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Inc., VGM, and many other local businesses and organizations through in kind donations.

For more information or to register or donate online, go to www.jlwcf.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments