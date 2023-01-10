Junior Achievement seeks mentors for Waterloo Schools students

WATERLOO — Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa is seeking more than 100 businessmen and women to serve as mentors for 126 classes in the Waterloo Community Schools.

The volunteers are needed for kindergarten through third grade as well as sixth and seventh grades. Students learn from the mentors how money works, how education leads to career success, and how to start and run a business.

Classroom volunteers can make a life-long difference for students in as little as an hour a week for five to seven weeks.

“Junior Achievement (JA) takes an ‘everyone matters’ approach in teaching skills to youth. This is important because showing kids that they have value, that their circumstance in life does not define who they are or who they can be is invaluable,” Jacob Christenson, chief executive officer of Covenant Family Solutions and JA board member, said in a news release.

Volunteers do not have to have teaching experience and are not alone with students. They utilize a prepared curriculum, developed by Junior Achievement USA, that guides them through lessons and are supported by the classroom instructor. Junior Achievement staff members will meet with volunteers prior to the start of their program to go over classroom expectations and address any questions the volunteer may have.

Waterloo Superintendent Jared Smith said the district has an "invaluable" partnership with JA. “Our staff and students have benefited greatly from having real-life business representatives visit their classrooms, teaching valuable career lessons and sharing secrets for success,” he said in the release.

In addition to the in-class programs, Junior Achievement has three single-day, experiential learning events that will take place this spring. They include:

Careers on Wheels, which will take place outside of every Waterloo elementary school in May for kindergarten through second grade. Ten volunteers whose careers have wheels that represent construction (road or building) jobs within the community are needed.

The Virtual Health Sciences Career Fair, for third- to fifth-grade students. Volunteers in the field of health sciences are needed to help collect a video catalog of various careers within those industries. They will be asked to share their work-related responsibilities as well as the education path that led them to success.

The JA Financial Literacy Fairs, a real-life simulation where seventh-grade students experience making impactful financial decisions. Volunteers will assist them in choosing things like their future home, education and car at several stations and adding that cost information to a budget worksheet. Students also visit a financial advisor who will go through their worksheets and talk through their choices.

A minimum of 15 volunteers are needed to serve at each event, for a total of 60. To sign up, individuals can view available classes by going online to https://engage.ja.org/?site=JAEICedarValley.

Those who have questions or are interested in learning more about volunteering for the single-day student experiences can contact Amy Fossum at (319) 862-1100 or afossum@jaeasterniowa.org.

