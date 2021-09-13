Judge temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

Both “are not currently in school in person because sending them in person in an unmasked environment would be a very high risk given their medical conditions. It would also go against the recommendations of their doctors and the CDC,” the suit states.

The suit argues that remote learning doesn’t provide the necessary support and accommodations -- the daughter has been issued a school computer but has been unable to do online learning due to the extent of her disabilities --- and universal mask requirements at school would reduce their risk and allow them to safely attend classes in person.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kayla Craig enrolled her children in Waterloo Community Schools after moving to the city recently from Urbandale. Continuing virtual learning is the only option for her children without a mask mandate in place.

“I’m coming from the perspective of a parent of four kids in elementary school, two of which have special education and medical needs,” she said in a previous Courier story. The family has two children in kindergarten, one of whom has significant developmental delays and medical needs, as well as third- and fifth-graders. Another one of the children has a chronic illness.