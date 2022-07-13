Joyce Coil again appointed to fill vacancy on Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education on Monday again appointed Joyce Coil, a former longtime member, to fill a vacancy.

“Board president Jeff Hassman reached out and asked if I would consider, and I told him it’d be my honor and pleasure,” Coil said when reached by telephone. “I hope to stay informed of the district’s initiatives, and feel there’s a lot of history I can bring. I’ve always enjoyed the board work and the volunteerism.”

Director Brenda Fite resigned last month, less than a year into her first four-year term, because of plans to relocate to Ohio.

Coil was the unanimous pick of the board and took the oath of office over Zoom. She will serve until someone is chosen by voters next school election in the fall of 2023.

The retiree is a hospice volunteer for UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, and also helps with fundraising for the district’s new Tiger Performance Center and aquatics center.

It’s the second time the board has appointed her to fill a vacancy since stepping away. In 2021, Coil jumped back into the role in the interim after former member Sasha Wohlpart moved out of state.

Coil, a former board president, has a quarter-century of experience and “will be temporarily filling Brenda’s position until the fall of 2023,” said Hassman.

He noted that “several people” expressed an interest in being Fite’s replacement.

According to Hassman, the elected officials have the “tendency” to favor the candidates who are former board members.

“It’s someone who is already seasoned and can jump right into the board with the mechanics and understandings of the district and the board,” he said. “ … The other (criteria) is it’s a school board member who has a commitment not to run in the next election and so that doesn’t give the favor of incumbency to anyone who would like to run for that position in 2023.”

Coil confirmed she’s not interested in running.

Hassmann said officials did not receive a petition forcing a special election. It would have needed signatures totaling 30% of the voters who participated in the last school election.

“We want to thank each and every person who expressed an interest in serving on the board and would encourage those who are not going to be appointed to run in the election in the fall of 2023,” Hassman said.