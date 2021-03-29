Joint enrollment grew at Hawkeye Community College last year but declined among Cedar Valley high schools

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, the Iowa Community Colleges Joint Enrollment Annual Report found that joint enrollment grew to 51,800 students, a 2.4% increase. That was a record-high number of high school students. Among them were students awarded 216 associate degrees, 49 diplomas and 642 certificates while they simultaneously earned high school diplomas.

Jointly enrolled students accounted for 41.1% of Hawkeye’s total enrollment during 2019-20, compared with 40.8% across all 15 Iowa community colleges. Hawkeye was one of 10 colleges that saw increased high school student enrollment. In the fall 2019 and the spring of 2020, the college announced concurrent enrollment increases from the previous year of 4% and 9.2%, respectively.

“In Iowa we have put a strong emphasis on dual enrollment because it helps students get a head start on college coursework while lowering the overall cost of higher education,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release. “There’s more work to do, but we continue to see the benefits of the strong partnerships that exist between business, industry, and educators as they help students attain the necessary education for a successful career and exciting future.”