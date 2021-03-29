Joint enrollment grew at Hawkeye Community College last year but declined among Cedar Valley high schools

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College exceeded a statewide increase during the last academic year of high school students jointly enrolling in the college’s courses.
Cedar Valley school districts, though, all had a decline in the percentage of students enrolled in some type of community college class during 2019-20. The decrease ranged from 2.33% at Janesville Consolidated High School to 8.47% at Dike-New Hartford High School.
Hawkeye, which serves a broader 10-county area, saw its joint enrollment increase 7.8% during that year to 3,003 unduplicated high school students, according to a report issued Thursday by the Iowa Department of Education. Joint enrollment credit hours rose 5.2% at the college to 18,711 for that year.
Many of the Hawkeye classes were dual or concurrent enrollment, which occur through a contract it has with the school districts. Others are through the post-secondary enrollment options program or high school students paying college tuition.
Students typically earn high school and college credit in these classes. This is done at no cost to their families because of supplemental weighting provided by the state’s school funding formula and the contracts with public and nonpublic schools.
Locally, Denver High School had the largest percentage of students jointly enrolled during 2019-20, at 50.21%. Waterloo’s public high schools had the lowest percentage at 13.97%.
Statewide, the Iowa Community Colleges Joint Enrollment Annual Report found that joint enrollment grew to 51,800 students, a 2.4% increase. That was a record-high number of high school students. Among them were students awarded 216 associate degrees, 49 diplomas and 642 certificates while they simultaneously earned high school diplomas.
Jointly enrolled students accounted for 41.1% of Hawkeye’s total enrollment during 2019-20, compared with 40.8% across all 15 Iowa community colleges. Hawkeye was one of 10 colleges that saw increased high school student enrollment. In the fall 2019 and the spring of 2020, the college announced concurrent enrollment increases from the previous year of 4% and 9.2%, respectively.
“In Iowa we have put a strong emphasis on dual enrollment because it helps students get a head start on college coursework while lowering the overall cost of higher education,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release. “There’s more work to do, but we continue to see the benefits of the strong partnerships that exist between business, industry, and educators as they help students attain the necessary education for a successful career and exciting future.”
“I am proud that Iowa makes joint enrollment available to all high schools across the state,” Education Director Ann Lebo said in the news release. “We will continue to look at ways to ensure joint enrollment growth in future years as a means to jump-start student success in college and career training.”
About 36% of the 51,800 high school students statewide were enrolled in community college career and technical education courses in 2019-20, up slightly from the previous year, and 64% were enrolled in community college arts and sciences courses. Nearly 53% of students were female while 16.4% reported being members of racial or ethnic minority groups.
The full report is available on the Iowa Department of Education’s website, educateiowa.gov.
