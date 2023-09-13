AMES — John Pezley of Black Hawk County was awarded the Siggelkow Family 4-H Scholarship-Black Hawk County through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony July 9.

Ninety-nine Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $103,000 were awarded as a part of the foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony. Scholarships were awarded to recipients from 58 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.

During his 13 years as a 4-H member, Pezley developed numerous life skills including leadership, teamwork, and consumer management. He expanded his leadership skills with his involvement in the FIRST LEGO League. He is pursuing a business degree from Iowa State University.

This annual scholarship, in honor of Wayne and Arnola Siggelkow, is for active 4-H members with demonstrated academic excellence and leadership roles in 4-H as well as their school and community. The recipient must be a freshman in the upcoming academic year and attending Iowa State University.

