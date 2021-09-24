John Deere takes investment in Waterloo Schools to new level

The company has agreed to continue sponsoring the career center’s advanced manufacturing program with $30,000 over three years. That is the same commitment it’s had during the past three years. The company will also expand its representation on the program’s advisory board to help ensure industry best practices are used in the classroom.

In support of science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, Deere is donating FIRST robotics class packs to the district. It is also supporting elementary and middle school mentors for students and teacher professional development.

The company has provided a $330,000 grant to Waterloo Schools over the next three years for implementation of the MIND Research Institute’s ST Math, a computer-based curriculum that’s now being used in the elementary schools.

“It’s kind of solving math problems in kind of a puzzle format,” said Lynette Telleen, who is the liaison to the district from the John Deere citizens committee. She called it “a game changer in the math field.” District officials are looking at piloting the curriculum at the middle school level.

Deere also plans to provide support to Waterloo Schools for a number of other efforts including leadership development, talent acquisition and higher expectations for students of color.