John Deere takes investment in Waterloo Schools to new level

WATERLOO — John Deere is taking its investment in Waterloo Community Schools to another level as part of a new companywide strategic plan.
Representatives of the company’s Waterloo operations last week laid out for the Board of Education the financial commitments and other types of support Deere has made to the district.
“It’s a new dawn for us,” Mindy Schmidt, community relations manager, told board members. “Collective collaboration is what we’re looking for in the community as a whole. We appreciate your continued support.”
She said the company is “really committed” to community engagement, economic development and workforce development. “When we look at workforce development it’s really about employability,” Schmidt noted. “If they work at John Deere, great, but if they work somewhere else it’s even better.”
Company discussions with Waterloo Schools’ officials are looking strategically at how to best meet the district’s needs. Internships the company offers through the Waterloo Career Center, like the Ignite program, are another focus along with how it’s recruiting possible future employees. Community outreach, including getting in the schools to talk with students about manufacturing, is a third way Deere is working to help develop the Cedar Valley’s workforce.
The company has agreed to continue sponsoring the career center’s advanced manufacturing program with $30,000 over three years. That is the same commitment it’s had during the past three years. The company will also expand its representation on the program’s advisory board to help ensure industry best practices are used in the classroom.
In support of science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, Deere is donating FIRST robotics class packs to the district. It is also supporting elementary and middle school mentors for students and teacher professional development.
The company has provided a $330,000 grant to Waterloo Schools over the next three years for implementation of the MIND Research Institute’s ST Math, a computer-based curriculum that’s now being used in the elementary schools.
“It’s kind of solving math problems in kind of a puzzle format,” said Lynette Telleen, who is the liaison to the district from the John Deere citizens committee. She called it “a game changer in the math field.” District officials are looking at piloting the curriculum at the middle school level.
Deere also plans to provide support to Waterloo Schools for a number of other efforts including leadership development, talent acquisition and higher expectations for students of color.
Superintendent Jane Lindaman said the company has “been such a player in our work” over the years. However, “this whole partnership, it feels different this time. ... It really feels like they are walking along with us on a regular basis.”
The new level of engagement with the district comes out of a previously announced companywide effort.
“Where we have factories located we are going to invest $100 million over the next 10 years — where the families work, live, learn,” said Telleen. The investments will provide “the resources needed to thrive in those home communities” with a focus on equity and inclusion.
“Examples would be annually we’re going to put $2 million in the food banks in those communities,” she explained. “That should be the equivalent of 100 million meals over the next decade.” The company also has the goal of making “investments in education that will touch 100 million kids over the next 10 years.”