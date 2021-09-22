John Deere manufacturing apprenticeship opening up career possibilities for Waterloo students

“It was really cool to have the hands-on,” said Holmes of that class. “We started making molds like they do at the foundry.”

As juniors, they both enrolled in the Waterloo Career Center’s machine theory class, part of the advanced manufacturing program. That’s when they learned about the apprenticeship. They’re currently enrolled in the machine operations class.

Holmes has learned about some of the programming that is involved in manufacturing and the way robotics is used on the factory floor.

“I thought that was really interesting because I think that’s something I would pursue,” he said.

Pryce said “the most interesting thing I’ve seen here” involves maintenance efforts. The department gets work orders when something needs to be repaired or another maintenance issue emerges.

“It’s like a puzzle they have, to put things together,” he explained. Maintenance staff have to determine “what’s the best way to get this done.”

Working in that area “wouldn’t have crossed my mind until I seen it and found it interesting,” said Pryce.